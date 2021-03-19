World Sleep Day 2021: This year ‘s slogan is’ Regular sleep, healthy future’; the meaning of the day





The day was created to raise awareness about sleep and also to counter the myth that it is not an important factor affecting health

World Sleep Day is observed every year, one day before the Spring Vernal Equinox. The vernal equinox Spring or the equinox of March is the time of year when the sun is above the equator and day and night are of equal length. World Sleep Day has been observed to discuss the impact of various sleep activities, and to celebrate and raise sleep-related awareness as a privilege. World Sleep Day 2021 Date The 14th annual World Sleep Day is being celebrated on March 19th. History of World Sleep Day It was first noticed in 2008 by healthcare professionals who worked in the field of sleep medicine and research. At the time of its inception, the purpose of the day was to bring together healthcare providers in order to share sleep-related information with the world. The Importance of World Sleep Day The day was created to raise awareness about sleep and also to counter the myth that it is not an important factor affecting health. Health providers working in the sleep area started the day to address these claims. World Sleep Day 2021 Events Every year, the day is celebrated by a U.S. nonprofit called the World Sleep Society. Activities that take place during the day are freely accessible to those who are interested in participating and are available on the official website. Participants can also visit the website and present an activity of theirs on World Sleep Day. They can also talk to sleep health professionals to resolve their questions. World Sleep Slogan 2021 The slogan of World Sleep Day this year is Regular Sleep, Healthy Future ‘. Calling on professionals around the world, the co-chair of the World Sleep Day committee, Dr. Lourdes DelRosso said the importance of sleep for improving health and achieving an optimal quality of life should be protected.

