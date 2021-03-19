The Tokyo Olympics ready to announce the ban on fans from abroad





Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee are ready to finally make it official that most foreign fans will be banned from participating in the postponed Olympic Games

TOKYO – Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee are ready to finally make it official that most foreign fans will be barred from participating in the postponed Olympics when they open for four months. The announcement is expected to come after five-way talks Saturday with the IOC, local organizers, the Japanese government, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the International Paralympic Committee. People are looking forward to an early decision so they can go to the next step, Seiko Hashimoto, chairman of the organizing committee, told a news conference on Friday. We should be able to make the decision soon. Despite several calls to delay it, Hashimoto has promised a decision before the torch relay opens Thursday in Fukushima’s northeastern prefecture. Hashimoto said all five parties will have to agree on the decision. But she said two have more influence than the others: the IOC and the Japanese national government. All decisions will be made by the IOC in the end, Hashimoto said. “When it comes to immigration, this is a matter of national government at the border. Japanese media, citing unidentified sources, have been saying for several weeks that the decision on the ban had already been made. Hashimoto declined to confirm it. About 4.5 million tickets have been sold to residents of Japan. Probably another 1 million have been sold abroad. Prior to the postponement a year ago, organizers said a total of 7.8 million tickets would be available for the Tokyo Games. Toshiro Muto, CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee, has said that ticket holders from abroad will receive refunds. However, these decisions will be made on the ground by Authorized Ticket Resellers appointed by the National Olympic Committees and dealing with sales outside the host country. The budget of the local organizing committee is sure to take a hit. His budget projected $ 800 million in ticket sales, the third largest source of revenue. Any deficiency must be compensated by Japanese government entities. John Coates, the IOC member overseeing preparations for Tokyo, said earlier this month there would probably be exceptions for some outside fans. We are looking at other accommodation implications, looking at the implications for national Olympic committees that have sponsors who may have purchased tickets. Same with international federations, Coates said. There is widespread skepticism in Japan about hosting the Olympics, and especially about accepting fans from abroad. Japan has attributed some 8,700 deaths to COVID-19 and has treated the virus better than most countries. The Torch Relay will present a rigorous test with 10,000 runners traversing Japan to arrive at the opening ceremony on July 23rd. Organizers are urging crowds to stay away, discouraging cheering, and reserving the right to stop or re-route the relay. The Olympic and Paralympic Games will involve 15,400 athletes from more than 200 nations, most operating within a ‘bubble’ that connects places, training facilities and the Olympic Village in Tokyo Bay. Many can arrive with vaccinations, but the IOC does not require this as a condition to compete. Tens of thousands more will arrive and operate outside the bubble: officials, judges, sponsors, media, VIPs and broadcasters. Olympic Games AP: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/APSports







