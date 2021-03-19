Houthis drone strike at Riyadh oil refinery sparks fire





DUBAI (Reuters) – An airstrike on an oil refinery in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Friday sparked a fire that came under control, the energy ministry said after the Yemens Houthi group said they targeted the country with six drones. The refinery is operated by the oil giant controlled by the Saudi state Aramco. The attack, which occurred at 6:05 a.m. Saudi time, did not result in injuries or death and did not disrupt the supply of oil or petroleum products, the energy ministry said. The Houthis said earlier in the day that they had hit a structure belonging to Aramco in Riyadh, without specifying the targets they said had been hit. Our armed forces carried out an operation at dawn today … with six drones targeting the Aramco company in the capital of the Saudi enemy, Riyadh, said Yahya Sarea, a Houthi military spokesman. Aramco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, but said he would do so as soon as possible. Iran-linked Houthis have stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading oil exporter, in recent weeks. Sarea said operations against Saudi Arabia will continue and escalate as long as Saudi aggression against Yemen continues. The Saudi Ministry of Energy said this and other attacks had targeted the security and stability of the world’s energy supply, not just Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition that intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against Houthi forces, which toppled the internationally recognized Yemeni government from power in Sanaa in late 2014. Riad says it captures most of the drones and missiles that the Houthis say they launch at airports, air bases and energy infrastructure, but some cause damage. On March 7, the coalition said a barrage of drones and rockets had been intercepted en route to the targets, including an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, the site of a refinery and the world’s largest oil loading plant. A residential building in Dhahran used by Saudi Aramco was also targeted. Sarea warned companies and foreign nationals to avoid military sites and key infrastructure. In renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war, the United Nations and the United States have urged the Houthis, who are also pushing for an offensive against the Marib government-held city in Yemen, to return to negotiations in the country. of military escalation. Written by Lisa Barrington; Edited by Mark Heinrich

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos