LLNL Joins International Research on Greenlands Glacial History tidings

A new look at sediments recovered decades ago from almost a mile below the icy surface suggests that Greenland supported thriving vegetation and ecosystems within the last 1.1 million years.
An international team of researchers, including scientists from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), recently analyzed sediment and subglacial rocks at the base of the Camp Century ice core collected in 1966.
The sediment, frozen under nearly 1.4 kilometers (.9 miles) of ice, contains fossil plants and biomolecules from at least two warm periods without ice in the last few million years.
The history of the Green Ice Ice Sheet and the ecosystems that invaded Greenland during ice-free intervals are poorly known, said LLNL scientist Alan Hidy, a co-author of the study, which appeared on Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
This fragmented knowledge of climate history in Greenlands limits our understanding of the sensitivity of ice and ecosystems to climate warming, Hidy said.
The Camp Century ice core, collected from the ice sheet in northwest Greenland, recovered 3.44 meters of frozen sediment from beneath the ice – the thickest subglacial sediment ever taken from an ice core in Greenland.
However, the sample was never studied beyond initial microfossil reports, including abundant freshwater diatoms, algae, pollen and few marine fossils, and remained in frozen storage for decades until it was rediscovered in 2017.
In the new research, scientists were able to decipher the glacial and ecological history of northwest Greenland using analytical techniques that were unavailable when sediment was recovered more than 50 years ago. The researchers analyzed samples from the upper and lower sediments below the glacier.
We found that Camp Century sub-glacial sediment holds a unique, multi-million-year-old glacier and vegetation record, Hidy said. These data are consistent with continuous ice cover interrupted by at least two periods of ice sheet loss and regeneration, once in the Early Pleistocene and another in the last 1.1 million years.
Studying the history of the Green Ice Sheet is considered critical to understanding the potential impact of global warming. If the ice sheet in Greenland melts completely, scientists predict sea level rise of up to 20 meters.
The research was funded by the Gund Institute for the Environment, the National Science Foundation, NASA and the Belgian National Research Fund.
In addition to the LLNL, the research team came from the University of Vermont, Columbia University, the University of Manitoba, the Goddard Institute for Space Studies, the University of Buffalo, the University of Washington, Utah State University, the Free University of Brussels, the University of Lorraine, Williams College, Purdue University and University of California, Irvine.
