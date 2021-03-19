The Senior Executive of the IMC, summoned by ED to the fraud of the Saraha fund

Senior Congress leader Trinamool (TMC) Madan Mitra was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to defraud the multimillion-dollar Saradha cheat fund.

I said Mitra YEARS as he left the ED office, “This is a common thing. The Enforcement Directorate is an authorized agency. They called and I came. But giving two or three hours during election time is very expensive.”

“I tried my best to convince them that I would come whenever they called me. In two hours we could have covered at least two blocks,” he added.

Mitra was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2014 for his alleged role in Saradha fraud. Later, he was given warranty in September 2016.

He was later granted bail provided he provided a connection from 2 loop, can not leave the state, present his passport and cooperate with the investigation process.

TMC senior leader Partha Chatterjee had told a news conference that Mitra’s conditional release not only justified the parties’ position that none of its members were involved in the fraud, but also brought a sense of relief as well.

The CBI had wrongly implicated Mitra in Saradha’s fraud and parole today is a testament to that, “he said. The CBI dealing with the case told PTI that the agency would move to a higher court next week seeking the annulment of Mitra’s bail.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly deceived people in some way 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.

TMC has placed Madan Mitra from the Kamarhati Assembly headquarters in future polls.

(With contributions from agencies)