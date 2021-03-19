High-level diplomacy plays quietly in downtown Anchorage as US and Chinese envoys meet

What could be the world’s most important diplomatic meetings this week taking place in a closed-door conference room at an Anchorage hotel, where senior Chinese and American diplomats will address strained relations between the countries.

But as talks began Thursday at the Captain Cook Hotel, nothing seemed wrong for many downtown people. The State Department had kept the meeting place closed and the only visible gifts were security vehicles and news crews outside the hotel.

Bill Popp, president of Anchorage Economic Development Corp. near Peterson Tower, said downtown traffic had been fairly quiet.

I knew they were coming but the location was kept quite quiet, which is understandable, he said. This is high-level diplomacy.

Meetings are quiet by design, and Anchorage, a relatively small town coming out of a long winter, offered a good meeting place without much distraction, said Mead Treadwell, a former lieutenant governor who also works downtown near the hotel. .

There are a thousand side shows, as you often get at these summits, he said. The biggest change I’ve seen in downtown today is a lot of TV crews deciding on beautiful Cook Inlet shots.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan are meeting with Yang Jiechi, a member of China’s ruling Politburo, and Wang Yi, the foreign minister.

State Department officials have told reporters that controversial issues such as trade and human rights positions in Chinas will be addressed, as well as potential areas of co-operation such as climate change.

Treadwell said an important purpose of the meeting is to lay the groundwork for a future meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

I hope this is seen as a good meeting and both sides think of Alaska again as a good place between Beijing and DC to leave and talk together to resolve issues, Treadwell said.

The meeting attracted international media. The State Department allowed a small group of news organizations usually covering the agency to observe part of Thursday’s first meeting. They entered the room along with a small group of Chinese journalists. Additional meetings were later closed for coverage.

Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 led to restrictions on the media, Nicole Thompson, with the State Department’s press relations office, said in an email.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second from right, joins national security adviser Jake Sullivan, right, speaking as he confronts Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi, second from left, and State Counselor China’s Wang Yi, left, at the opening session of the US-China Talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Frederic J. Brown / Pool through AP)

There were no road closures related to the Thursday meeting, unlike in 2017 when Xi visited Alaska when he returned home to China after visiting former President Donald Trumps Mar’s a-Lago country club.

Xis’s visit included Alaska-China trade talks at the Captain Cook Hotel and led to a closure of the Seward Highway while the Xis convoy made a trip for anything on the Turnagain Arm. The hotel raised the Chinese flag from its western roof that day.

No Chinese flags fluttered on Thursday.

I do not know anything (about the meeting), said Andrew Halcro, head of the Anchorage agency that provides public parking services, on Wednesday before the talks began. Usually, my parking team is contacted in advance in some form or manner as we block roads and parking or what not. But we have not heard anything.

The Alaska state government also had little to do with the meetings, although China is Alaska’s main trading partner with more than $ 1 billion in Alaska exports each year, state officials said.

Doug Vincent-Lang, Alaska Fish and Game commissioner, wrote in an opinion article in the Anchorage Daily News on Tuesday that the state had not been invited to join the talks.

Pleased that the US and China are starting talks on diplomatic relations, Vincent-Lang said in an interview Thursday. But we were somewhat surprised that no one reached out to the state to discuss what topics for discussion might be relevant to Alaska.

In his view, Vincent-Lang sought tariff relief to help reduce Chinese tariffs that have hurt Alaska’s seafood and timber sales.

As I await your response to my recent request to meet in person, I respectfully urge you to raise this critical issue with the Chinese delegation, Dunleavy wrote in the letter. The United States should insist on a blanket exemption from retaliatory tariffs on all U.S. seafood.

Trade disputes and tariffs, at least from a national perspective, are expected to come into play, said Greg Wolf, executive director of the Alaska World Trade Center, which provides international trade services to organizations across the country.

Wolf briefly met with Blinken and his staff at a gas station Sunday at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport as U.S. escorts were flying to Asia for talks with leaders Japan and South Korea.

The meeting and greeting was a chance to welcome Blinken to Alaska, Wolf said.

Alaska is a logical meeting place for both countries geographically, Wolf said. The highest rate of COVID-19 vaccines in Alaska per capita in the U.S. is also a plus, he said.

Jin Chen, founder of Brilliant Connection Consulting in Anchorage, helped organize the trip for the Chinese delegation.

She said the Anchorages location in the middle of the road between Beijing and Washington, DC, provides a symbolic location that could help impact the talks.