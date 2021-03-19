The man was arrested at Charleston International Airport after causing a disturbance, attacking passengers on a United Airlines flight





NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) A 45-year-old man was arrested at Charleston International Airport on Thursday morning after causing a disturbance on a United Airlines flight. According to an incident report, the flight was destined for Miami, Florida from Newark, New Jersey and landed in Charleston around 10:00 a.m. after a man attacked other passengers. Authorities and the Charleston County EMS responded to Gate A-2 after receiving a report of someone being bitten on the ear. However, there was no other mention of someone’s ear bite in the report. The report says officers boarded the plane and observed the suspect, later identified as John Yurkovich, face down on the floor holding his hands behind his back and chained to his belt. A victim who was sitting next to Yurkovich said the man got up from his seat to use the bathroom and looked very upset and anxious when he returned. The victim said Yurkovich asked the flight attendant for some water and then got up from his seat to pick up from his hand luggage what appeared to be pills. He then sat down and started shouting and banging around. According to the report, the suspect hit the victim with a closed fist on the right side of his face, causing his glasses to break, he also suffered a bruise on his left ear. Witnesses and other passengers moved in to intervene and deter Yurkovich, including a doctor who helped try to calm the suspect by administering Benadryl. A second victim, who was sitting behind the suspect, intervened after Yurkovich attacked the first victim and stated that he may have suffered a broken nose. The report says a third victim tried to subdue Yurkovich and was punched in the side of the head. He told police he was not seriously injured. Authorities arrested Yurkovich and charged him with possession with intent to distribute the met. He was released on a $ 50,000 bond. The flight was cleared to continue to its destination in Florida.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos