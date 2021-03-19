The answers sought on the allegations that Cameron lobbied for Greensill hit by the administration





L abour wants an inquiry into whether former Prime Minister David Cameron lobbied for a specialist bank that has since gone to handle extra loans backed by the Covid government. Greensill Capital, a group that lends money to businesses so they can pay their suppliers and considered Mr Cameron among his advisers, presented to the administration last week. According to the Financial Times, Mr Cameron, before collapsing, personally intervened in an effort to increase Greensills access to Covid-19 Government-backed emergency loan schemes. The paper reported that Greensill wanted to remove its cap so it could lend up to $ 200 million as part of the Coronavirus Business Discontinuation Loan Scheme (CLBILS), raising its limit to $ 50 million at the time. READ MORE Treasury said it had rejected the request to change the rules about entering the Bank of England Covid Corporate Finance Facility (CCFF). Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds said an investigation should be undertaken to leave no stone unturned in achieving the ultimate reason why it appears Greensill was given so much access to the Treasury. The revelations raise extremely serious questions about the Chancellors’ priorities in the midst of a pandemic, the senior Labor MP said. The government should not leave any stone unturned with a full and thorough investigation of this. Taxpayers and businesses deserve answers as to why it seems Greensill was given so much access to the Treasury at a time when the Chancellor was refusing to deal with groups representing millions of people he excluded from wage support. The Chancellor must urgently set the record. Downing Street declined to say whether Mr Cameron lobbied his former university colleague Prime Minister Boris Johnson or a special adviser on No. 10. Treasury said it had rejected Greensill’s request to increase its lending power for government-backed Covid loans / Teli PA A No. 10 spokesman said: Senior officials and ministers meet routinely with a range of private sector actors. During the Covid pandemic the Government received many representations from across the spectrum of British business. HM Treasury considered the representations made by the company with the proper and proper process and the decision was made not to provide the required support. A Treasury spokesman said: Treasury officials meet regularly with stakeholders to discuss our economic response to Covid. The meetings in question were mainly about expanding the scope of the CCFF to enable access for supply chain finance providers, which after a call for evidence and discussions with several other firms within the sector we decided against and informed the businesses in question . Greensill Capital was the main lender of the Sanjeev Guptas GFG Alliance which includes Liberty Steel the owner of steel mills across the UK. Mr Guptas’ business empire employs around 5,000 people in the UK, most of whom work for Liberty Steel across its 11 locations across England Scotland and Wales, including Scunthorpe, Newport and Rotherham.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos