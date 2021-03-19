International
I was raped, kidnapped and threatened by strangers, Sarah Everard case has brought it all back
I was diagnosed with PTSD in 2016, but started attending regular therapy sessions in September 2020, after months in prison had caused a stifling episode of relapses that lasted until December. It is cruel and is emptying. And I have no doubt that a large number of other women are experiencing it as well, right now.
According to academics, 97 percent of all young women in the UK have experienced sexual harassment. Social media is flooded with posts that read that she just wanted to go home, accompanied by screenshots of the long text messages we send to our friends: send me a message when you are safe.
Sarah Everard a 33-year-old trader who was walking, as so many young Londoners do, through Clapham has quickly come to represent every woman: beautiful, smart and graceful. Everyone I know is shocked by how it came out of the blue. It could have been someone.
And then there are all the deaths we have not heard of especially for women of color and transgender women. Last week, the name Blessing Olusegun appeared on social media: a 21-year-old business student who was found dead on an East Sussex beach in September. Sussex police considered her death unexplained and her family is still seeking answers.
All of this is proof that we have good reasons to wear running shoes, to press our sharpest keys between our toes, and to keep our phones ready when we walk home in the dark, or when it is quiet. This, or we collect large Uber tariffs which, although nothing is guaranteed, often seems the safest option.
But the genetic imbalance of power is such that none of these safeguards can do much. If a man decides not to take, chances are he can. We can not decide not to be harmed by a man, but a man can decide not to harm us.
Margaret Atwoods famous quote, repeated a lot on social media in recent days, shakes me every time I read it: Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them. It is written in notes among the flowers placed in the gang at Clapham Common, now a shrine to Sarah Everard.
Of course, not all men are dangerous to women. In 2010, our local pizza delivery men intervened to stop a large, shaved-headed sailor who was following me and my two girlfriends back to our university dormitory, he had already dragged us for two miles from the city center. Two of them distracted him, while the other led us to the other side of the road to safe house.
A post a male friend shared last week gave me further insight. Growing up I would see men calling cats and wolves whistling women in the streets. At first I thought they did it because it was an effective strategy to get women’s attention. Then I realized it was actually something men did because deep inside they were afraid of being rejected and had to hide their insecurity inside a show of bravery, he wrote.
All men should be like them. All men should call out to others when talking rape jokes, calling out cat women on the street or posting misogynistic nonsense online. All men have to admit that it is not to be laughed at. We deserve better.
