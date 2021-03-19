Indonesia’s president calls for end to violence in Myanmar as support for ASEAN talks grows





JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday called for an end to military-led bloodshed in Myanmar and for Southeast Asian leaders to hold a summit to try to find a way out. from the escalating crisis of countries. PHOTO FILE: Sultan Bruneis Hassanal Bolkiah and Indonesian President Joko Widodo walk during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 20, 2019. REUTERS / Willy Kurniawan In some of the strongest comments yet from a regional leader on Myanmar’s violent crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations, Jokowi, as the president is commonly called, said he would immediately call Bruneis Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the current president of the League of Nations of Southeast Asia (ASEAN), and press it to call an urgent appointment. Indonesia demands that the use of violence in Myanmar be stopped immediately so that there are no more victims, Jokowi said in a virtual address. The safety and well-being of people should be the top priority. Indonesia also demands dialogue, that reconciliation be carried out immediately to restore democracy, restore peace and restore stability in Myanmar. Brunei’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, although ASEAN members Malaysia and the Philippines called for more action to be taken on Myanmar. Supporting Indonesia’s call for a meeting, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he was appalled by the continuing use of deadly violence against unarmed civilians in Myanmar. The military leadership in Myanmar is urged to change its course and choose a path towards peaceful solutions, Muhyiddin said in a statement Friday. We will continue to support a comprehensive dialogue on a political transition and urge all parties to return to the negotiating table, resolve the crisis and avoid any further escalation of tensions. In a series of Twitter posts about the violence in Myanmar, Philippine Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin said ASEAN must act. Because passivity is cooperation; and silence gives consent. Indonesia has taken the lead in efforts among Myanmars neighbors to find a way out of the crisis, which activists say has seen more than 200 people killed in nationwide protests over a February 1 coup that dealt a blow. great fragile democracy of Myanmars. Hundreds of protesters and remnants of the ousted Aung San Suu Kyis government have been arrested, strikes are paralyzing the country and Western countries have expressed outrage and announced sanctions over the use of deadly forces by the junta. Indonesia’s foreign minister, Retno Marsudi, was a key driver in ASEAN’s push to hold an informal virtual meeting involving the Myanmar-appointed junta envoy on March 2, but they failed to make any progress. The issue is complex for ASEAN, which has a policy of non-interference in the affairs of its 10 members, which includes authoritarian states and governments led by former generals. ASEAN collectively has called for calm and dialogue but is not in agreement on a solution. So far, the strongest positions against Myanmar have been taken by the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia. Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta, Rozanna Latiff in Kuala Lumpur and Karen Lema in Manila; Written by Martin Petty; Edited by Ed Davies

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos