Delta, BC teachers, police to get the COVID-19 vaccine





It was not immediately clear when police and teachers would receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Delta police officers and teachers will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The BC Department of Health announced Thursday that more than 300,000 front-line employees, including first responders, grocery store employees, teachers and childcare workers, will be eligible for vaccinations in the coming weeks. Starting in April, people in the next priority groups identified by public health and the COVID-19 Working Group will begin receiving their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Among those groups are first responders, such as police, firefighters and emergency transport personnel, as well as K-12 education personnel. Chief Neil Dubord, during the Delta Police Board meeting on Wednesday, said there was some confusion late last week about the spread of vaccines among his force, which needed clarification. He noted that earlier this week he spoke with Fraser Health president and CEO Dr. Victoria Lee to get clarity and a better understanding of what police officers can expect. Dubord said while police officers were not part of the first priority groups, he expected that to change in the coming weeks. Those representing the RCMP also raised concerns about police officers having to wait to be vaccinated. In a statement earlier this week, Brian Sauvé, president of the National Police Federation, which represents RCMP officers across Canada, urged the BC government to set the priority of getting COVID-19 vaccines for officers. The UN Teachers’ Federation, meanwhile, said on Thursday it was pleased to hear that teachers would be among the next priority groups. “The last year has been very stressful for everyone in the school system. Like all British Colombians, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought stress, anxiety and even grief into our personal and professional lives. I join all my fellow teachers to express the great relief that teachers across BC will have priority in April to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, “BCTF Teri Mooring noted in a statement. Her statement goes on to note that while they wait for more details and timelines over the coming days, she also wants to thank the new Minister of Education, Jennifer Whiteside, who has worked hard with the BCTF.







