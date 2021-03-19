Taoiseach refuses to speculate on relaxing restrictions

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he will not speculate beyond what he has already said whether the restrictions will continue after April 5, or will be relaxed at that point.

Mr Martin was responding to indications from Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn that the restrictions could remain in place for several months, possibly until June.

Speaking in Tork, Mr. Martin said the Government will design for the public before April 5 what will happen from that point on.

“We understand and understand that people are fed up,” Martin said.

“I will not speculate, but we will give people clear indications before April 5 on how we view April unknown and I do not believe in speculation beyond that.”

Mr Martin said the biggest concern remained the Covid-19 variants, which were “more transmissible and deadly”.

Taoiseach also said he expects a decision on resuming vaccination with AstraZeneca later today, with HSE “preparing” for a resumption.

Mr Martin said some further meetings were being held regarding the additional information on vaccination fact sheets.

He confirmed that he would be happy to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca himself.

Biden to vaccinate the American population before selling the vaccines

Taoiseach said U.S. President Joe Biden made it clear during their discussions on St. Patrick’s Day that he would vaccinate his people first, before considering selling surplus vaccines to Ireland or anyone else.

Mr Martin was answering questions as to whether he had explicitly asked President Biden to send vaccines to Ireland during their meeting.

Beenshte reported that the US will send four million AstraZeneca vaccines to Canada and Mexico.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for use in both Canada and Mexico, but has not yet been approved for use in the United States, which has a stockpile of vaccines from that company.

Taoiseach said President Biden referred to sending vaccines to Canada and Mexico during their meeting, and he and his European counterparts were aware of the “land lie” in advance.

“The president also made it very clear that it would be at the end of May that they would be in a position to see what they would do with the surplus vaccines.

“He wanted to make sure absolutely sure there would be enough supplies by the end of May to vaccinate the American population and, again, these beans with what some of the companies have also told me,” Mr Martin told RTÉ News.

Call for a limited outdoor sports activity

Meanwhile, a professor of immunology at the University of Maynooth has said that low-risk outdoor activities, including sports and outdoor companionship, should be allowed as there is no evidence that these lead to large-scale transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

Prof Paul Moynagh told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne that there is no “zero risk route” to move forward and that proper risk management combined with rapid antigen testing can allow a careful reopening of safe activities .

He said the current stalemate has done as much as it can to achieve lower numbers of Covid-19 cases and we need to be realistic about how to move forward.

He said waiting to try to get down to really low figures “will be a big, big challenge”, especially as the weather improves.

Prof. Moynagh said all the major studies showed that there were no “super-spreading” events in nature, so limited outdoor sports activity should be proactively encouraged, as well as the steps taken towards allowing outdoor companionship and outdoor dining. .

He said “everything that gives people hope” and shows that we are moving towards reopening is a good thing.

Prof Moynagh said it is really disappointing that “a year in” for the pandemic there has not been any clarity in the use of rapid antigen testing.

He said “without a doubt” we should use these tests and embrace all available technologies and innovations to fight the virus.

Prof Moynagh said the frequency of use is essential to the success of rapid antigen testing and if used frequently can take cases, especially highly infectious cases.