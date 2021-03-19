The acceptability of Hong Kong covid vaccines is expanding; Pictures of BioNTech on Demand





The BioNTech SE Covid vaccine was in high demand in Hong Kong on Friday, with 15,700 people taking a dose on the first day all adults aged 30 and over became legal, government data showed. PICTURE covers people who took a first dose in 24 hours until 8pm and marked a sharp increase from 10,800 the day before, when only those aged 60 and over and workers in high-risk contact positions qualified. Demand was not so high for Chinese products Sinovac Biotech Ltd. shot, the only other vaccine currently available in Hong Kong. A total of 11,800 people received it, consistent with Thursday’s number. The Sinovac product is available to a wide range of residents as of Wednesday. Vaccine ramp-up BioNTech inoculations rise on first day of Hong Kong extended entry

Hong Kong extended the right to vaccinations as it campaigns to encourage more than its 7.5 million population to be inoculated. After the vaccine was launched in late February, the initial intake was silent, with only about 200,000 people – or 5.4% of those eligible – coming forward to shoot before the criteria were expanded. Reports of seven deaths after Sinovac vaccinations increase hesitation, despite health authorities and experts saying none was directly linked to the injections. The coronavirus burden in Hong Kong also remains relatively low at 11,363 since the start of the pandemic, meaning there may be less rush to register. town reported a death following a BioNTech target late Friday, with authorities investigating the cause. More from A Covid blast last week sparked a greater sense of urgency, especially among the city’s busy foreign community. Hundreds of people were sent to government quarantine centers for long periods in isolation after it was discovered they were in close contact with infected people, even if they tested negative. With the easing of restrictions on vaccinations, more than 70% of the population is now eligible and Hong Kong is one of the first countries to expand access to such a wide age group. People can book online for their first and second vaccinations at community centers and private clinics. BioNTech vaccine batches were shipped directly from Germany. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. obtained the rights from BioNTech to develop and market shot mRNAs in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. The vaccine is marketed by Pfizer Inc. elsewhere. It is not yet clear whether the young adult population will ultimately help increase Hong Kong’s vaccination rate following the initial outbreak of closed demand. Daily bookings have dropped since the criteria were expanded on Tuesday. To request the request, Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam indicated that the rules of social distancing could be relaxed and borders open faster if there is a higher vaccination rate. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

