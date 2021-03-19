Erdogan, EU chiefs discuss Turkey-EU ties, East Med ahead of EU summit





ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and European Union chiefs discussed eastern Mediterranean tensions and Turkey-EU ties in a video call Friday, ahead of an EU summit aimed at addressing strained relations with Ankara. File in file: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium March 9, 2020. REUTERS / Francois Lenoir / Last year, tensions flared during a decades-old dispute between Turkey and Greece over maritime jurisdiction in the Mediterranean. The two have accused each other of illegal actions, while the EU has backed member state Greece. EU leaders had threatened sanctions against Ankara for its offshore activities. But Reuters reported on Thursday that the EU froze plans for further action against executives at the state-owned Turkish Oil Corporation (TPAO) after Turkey withdrew a research vessel from disputed waters. The Turkish presidency said Erdogan told European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that Ankara had maintained its constructive stance in the Mediterranean despite provocations from Greece and Cyprus. President Erdogan said he expected an outcome from the EU summit March 25-26 that would pave the way for concrete efforts to move forward, she said in a statement, adding that Erdogan had reiterated a proposal for a regional Mediterranean Mediterranean conference. Ankara and Athens have resumed talks on their dispute, easing months of tensions. Their foreign ministers are expected to meet in Ankara next month. In a separate statement, the European Commission said the EU side underlined the importance of sustained de-escalation and further strengthening of confidence-building to allow for a more positive EU-Turkey agenda. Turkey, an EU candidate since 2005, has repeatedly called on the 27-nation bloc to update a 2016 migrant deal under which it blocked entry into Europe in exchange for EU financial support, saying the bloc has not kept up. his promises. Erdogan said on Friday the burden of migrants in Turkey is growing and that talks on admission to Ankara, visa-free travel and customs union with the bloc should be restructured, according to his office. He also told EU leaders that real and new options should be discussed in the coming months in UN-mediated talks on the island of Cyprus, divided between Greece and the Turkish Cypriots since 1974. Turkey, a guarantor country along with Britain and Greece, supports Turkish Cypriots in the northern islands. Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu with additional reporting by Sabine Siebold in Brussels Edited by Dominic Evans and Mark Heinrich

