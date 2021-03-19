Ukraine is investigating cenbank officials on suspicion of embezzlement

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian authorities have opened an investigation into current and former central bank officials suspected of embezzlement, the Prosecutor General’s Office said on Friday.

Her statement came after the Kyiv Post newspaper and other local media reported that a senior central bank official was being investigated for treason and embezzlement in connection with the central banks hiring foreign consultants and law firms.

The investigation is likely to put more scrutiny into Ukraine’s efforts to fight corruption and implement reforms at a time when the government is trying to secure loans from the International Monetary Fund to support its virus-hit economy.

Loan negotiations under an $ 5 billion IMF deal stalled last year, in part due to concerns about central bank independence.

The senior central bank official who is said to be at the center of the embezzlement investigation has been outspoken saying the central banks’ independence has been under threat since the appointment of a new governor last year.

During the pre-trial investigation, the circumstances are being checked for a possible confiscation by the officials of the National Bank of Ukraine … of funds worth over 900 million hryvnia ($ 32.47 million) by concluding agreements for the provision of legal services at inflated prices, said the Prosecutor General’s Office in a statement to Reuters, in response to a question about the Kyiv Posts report.

The investigation was opened at the behest of a public organization, the statement said, adding that no one had been officially notified and no research had been conducted.

The Kyiv Post previously reported that Deputy Central Bank Governor Kateryna Rozhkova was under investigation for hiring security company Kroll to investigate allegations of corruption in PrivatBank, which was nationalized in 2016.

Rozhkova said she could not comment on media reports about the investigation into her, but criticized the fact that the central bank itself had investigated the use of central banks by foreign companies, including Kroll.

“I am convinced that such actions give a strong blow to Ukraine’s reputation and image in the international arena,” she said.

Kroll did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The central bank said the media should not disseminate unconfirmed information.

The office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiys in a statement urged the leadership of central banks to put the interests of countries above their own interests, adding that concerns about internal squabbles at the National Bank are growing.

The Office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, with the support of Ukraine’s Western partners, will continue to do whatever is necessary to repay all funds stolen from the Ukrainian population, including money related to PrivatBank.

Rozhkova played a major role in leading the banking reforms that culminated in the decision to nationalize PrivatBank, the country’s largest lender, against the wishes of its main owners, Ihor Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Bogolyubov.

After hiring Kroll and other companies to investigate PrivatBanks finances, the central bank said in 2018 that PrivatBank was used for fraudulent deals and money laundering, causing a $ 5.5 billion capital shortfall.

Kolomoisky dismissed the allegations as nonsense and is fighting a legal battle to overthrow nationalization.

Rozhkova has been at loggerheads with central bank leadership since the arrival of new Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko last year, who was appointed after his predecessor resigned while complaining of political interference.

Shevchenko has repeatedly denied suggestions that central bank independence was under threat. Rozhkova recently accused the central bank of trying to censor comments she made to a local media outlet.

($ 1 = 27,7199 hryvnias)