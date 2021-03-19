International
Ukraine is investigating cenbank officials on suspicion of embezzlement
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian authorities have opened an investigation into current and former central bank officials suspected of embezzlement, the Prosecutor General’s Office said on Friday.
Her statement came after the Kyiv Post newspaper and other local media reported that a senior central bank official was being investigated for treason and embezzlement in connection with the central banks hiring foreign consultants and law firms.
The investigation is likely to put more scrutiny into Ukraine’s efforts to fight corruption and implement reforms at a time when the government is trying to secure loans from the International Monetary Fund to support its virus-hit economy.
Loan negotiations under an $ 5 billion IMF deal stalled last year, in part due to concerns about central bank independence.
The senior central bank official who is said to be at the center of the embezzlement investigation has been outspoken saying the central banks’ independence has been under threat since the appointment of a new governor last year.
During the pre-trial investigation, the circumstances are being checked for a possible confiscation by the officials of the National Bank of Ukraine … of funds worth over 900 million hryvnia ($ 32.47 million) by concluding agreements for the provision of legal services at inflated prices, said the Prosecutor General’s Office in a statement to Reuters, in response to a question about the Kyiv Posts report.
The investigation was opened at the behest of a public organization, the statement said, adding that no one had been officially notified and no research had been conducted.
The Kyiv Post previously reported that Deputy Central Bank Governor Kateryna Rozhkova was under investigation for hiring security company Kroll to investigate allegations of corruption in PrivatBank, which was nationalized in 2016.
Rozhkova said she could not comment on media reports about the investigation into her, but criticized the fact that the central bank itself had investigated the use of central banks by foreign companies, including Kroll.
“I am convinced that such actions give a strong blow to Ukraine’s reputation and image in the international arena,” she said.
Kroll did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The central bank said the media should not disseminate unconfirmed information.
The office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiys in a statement urged the leadership of central banks to put the interests of countries above their own interests, adding that concerns about internal squabbles at the National Bank are growing.
The Office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, with the support of Ukraine’s Western partners, will continue to do whatever is necessary to repay all funds stolen from the Ukrainian population, including money related to PrivatBank.
Rozhkova played a major role in leading the banking reforms that culminated in the decision to nationalize PrivatBank, the country’s largest lender, against the wishes of its main owners, Ihor Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Bogolyubov.
After hiring Kroll and other companies to investigate PrivatBanks finances, the central bank said in 2018 that PrivatBank was used for fraudulent deals and money laundering, causing a $ 5.5 billion capital shortfall.
Kolomoisky dismissed the allegations as nonsense and is fighting a legal battle to overthrow nationalization.
Rozhkova has been at loggerheads with central bank leadership since the arrival of new Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko last year, who was appointed after his predecessor resigned while complaining of political interference.
Shevchenko has repeatedly denied suggestions that central bank independence was under threat. Rozhkova recently accused the central bank of trying to censor comments she made to a local media outlet.
($ 1 = 27,7199 hryvnias)
Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; Written by Matthias Williams; Edited by Gareth Jones and Angus MacSwan
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]