Nacho Vidal, Spanish porn star, accused of reckless murder after toad poison death





Vidal, whose real name is Ignacio Jord Gonzlez, u arrestua on suspicion of murder in May following an 11-month investigation, according to a statement at the time from Spain’s law enforcement agency, the Guardia Civil.

The investigation showed that the victim, a photographer, died after attending a “spiritual or mystical” ceremony in July 2019 in the town of Enguera, near Valencia, in eastern Spain, according to a statement from a court in Xtiva, a town in the province of Valencia.

The ritual, which took place at Vidal’s home, involved inhaling toxic fumes from burning scales by a Bufo alvarius toad, according to the statement.

Vidal’s lawyer, Daniel Salvador of Vosseler Lawyers, declined to comment on the case when contacted by CNN on Friday. Salvador told CNN in June that the death was a “tragic accident” and that his client was not responsible.

Vidal can appeal the decision and the prosecutor’s office now has 10 days from Wednesday, when he was charged, to request the opening of an oral trial or his dismissal. The court dismissed the proceedings against a cousin of Vidal and another person under investigation, saying they had no criminal responsibility because they had no “control of the situation” and were not involved in running the ceremony. None of their names have been made public and police have not named the man who died. Also known as the Colorado River Toad or Sonoran Desert Toad, the amphibian releases a poison called 5-MeO-DMT, which is known to have hallucinogenic effects, according to the Addiction Center website. It is about four to six times more powerful than the most well-known DMT or dimethyltryptamine , which “stimulates the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that induces feelings of happiness,” according to the Addiction Center. According to the court statement, Vidal was the “director” of the ritual and had experience in taking the medicine in question. He allegedly supplied the medicine and failed to properly control the amount inhaled by the victim. If convicted, Vidal could face up to four years in prison under Article 142 of the Spanish Penal Code. At age 47, Vidal has appeared in at least 10,000 scenes, in a pornographic career spanning 26 years, according to his website. He describes himself as “one of the most important exponents” of the porn industry and owns a sex toy store.

CNN’s Jack Guy contributed to this report.

