The Norwegian Prime Minister did not investigate the breach of the blockade rules





Norwegian police have launched an investigation into the country’s prime minister after she admitted violating coronavirus rules by hosting a 14-day dinner at a ski resort last month. Erna Solberg, the center-right prime minister since 2013, confirmed late Thursday that her family had violated the blockade regulations and she had violated government recommendations while celebrating her 60th birthday during the February mid-term holiday. Her comments came after she confronted national broadcaster NRK. There are the same laws for everyone in Norway, police chief Oyvind Aas told the Financial Times on Friday. He added that the police were trying to complete their investigation as soon as possible because of the attention the case has received in Norway. If Ms. Solberg is found to have broken local or national rules, the most likely sanction would be a fine. The revelation is particularly embarrassing for Ms Solberg in an election year where her center-right bloc has lagged behind in opinion polls after an unprecedented seven years in power for a conservative leader in Norway. If you think you know the rules, do not check them. I thought I knew them. “I can only apologize for not knowing them well enough,” Ms. Solberg told NRK on Thursday night. She added: I understand if people are upset or angry. Two consecutive family gatherings in the ski resort of Geilo are now under police surveillance. The first involved 13 members of Ms Solbergs’s family eating out at a restaurant, but not the Prime Minister, who had to return to Oslo for an urgent eye check at the hospital. Ms. Solberg admitted to NRK that this was a violation of Norways Covid-19 rules as a meeting of more than 10 people in a restaurant is classified as a rally. The second evening included 14 people eating sushi at Ms. Solbergs employed by the Prime Minister present. Ms. Solberg claimed that this simply went against the recommendations of the governments themselves, but did not break the rules. Hans Fredrik Marthinussen, professor of law at the University of Bergen, argued that Ms Solberg had broken the rules twice: on the first evening as a dinner organizer even if she was not present, and on the second evening renting an apartment and a party attended by more than 10 people. He added that others in Norway had been fined for similar parties. If it were anyone other than the prime minister, a Norwegian court would say it was a violation of regulations. In all countries other than Norway, people will have to resign. She does not even know the rules. That is the shocking part, he told the Financial Times. Ms. Solbergs herself admitting to violating the recommendations of her governments makes her the most prominent politician in the world to be criticized for saying one thing and doing another. In the UK, Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier has been accused of reckless and guilty behavior after traveling from London to Glasgow following a positive Covid-19 test result. Mr Marthinussen said Ms Solbergs’s position would deteriorate if police decided to fine her. Ms. Solberg herself continued to apologize profusely as she told NRK: There are many good questions to ask. I do not have many good answers. Copyright Financial Times Limited 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos