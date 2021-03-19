‘Even the internet crashed with COVID-19?’ York University investigating student-professor exchange

York University is investigating an email exchange between a student and a professor who told the student in question to request a postponement of the exam due to rolling breaks in Myanmar, to which the professor responds “Even the internet crashed with COVID- 19? “

In the messages, posted on Reddit and Twitter, an unnamed student based in Myanmar seeks to be housed for a future exam due to ongoing political violence in the Southeast Asian country.

In a series of screenshots that have been made public, the student writes “… I have just learned that from tomorrow, all mobile data, wifi and internet services will be cut off indefinitely. Therefore there will be a total interruption of communication. Please can I have a postponement for the medium term [sic] or can the weight of this be added to my finale, as I will not be able to give it? “

The professor responds by saying: “There is no delay. Transferred transferred to the final exam. Last chance, bad omen. ”

“Even the internet crashed with COVID-19?”

The student then responds: “The Internet did not crash with COVID-19. There was a military coup where I am living and almost 200 protesters were shot [as of] “now the regime has decided to close all communications until tomorrow,” he wrote.

“Does this mean that now my final exam will be worth 60% of my grade now?”

“Something like that,” the professor replies.

In a final screenshot, the student asks if they should worry about losing the test.

“It simply came to our notice then. “The next time you lose something, it’s over,” the instructor replies.

“By the way, your remarks (both about this course and your country of birth) made me wonder how you understand reality,” he continues.

“People are not just being shot to protest, but for much deeper reasons.”

York University issued a statement Friday saying they are considering the matter.

“York University is committed to upholding and promoting the values ​​of respect, equality, diversity and inclusion across our campuses and in our communication,” said Barbara Joy, Chief Spokesperson and Director of Media Relations and External Communications.

“There was a recent communication between an instructor department of the Department of Mathematics and Statistics and a student who does not reflect those values. While employment matters are confidential, we can confirm that appropriate action was taken immediately upon learning of the exchange. “

It is unclear whether the instructor is facing any consequences regarding the interaction, and York University did not immediately confirm the authenticity of the screenshots.

For several years, Myanmar has been mired in widespread ethnic conflict as its changing ethnic groups have been linked to one of the world’s longest-running civil wars.

The Myanmar army is in the lead at the moment, following a general election won by Ms. Suu Kyi’s NLD party.

The opposition demanded a recount of the votes, accusing the government of widespread fraud.

Military Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing has since taken power.

Aung Hlaing has been harshly criticized for his alleged role in the army’s attacks on ethnic minorities.

The riots have been followed by officials calling it the largest since the so-called “Saffron Revolution in 2007” when thousands of monks rose up against the military regime.