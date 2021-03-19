The York University professor criticized the mockery of the war-torn student in Myanmar

Administrators at the University of Toronto in York say they have taken “appropriate action” against a math professor who, according to widely circulated emails, unannounced a request to postpone the exam by a student in Myanmar, where a coup has resulted in major internet outages and military violence.

The student in question, whose name was not retained when postedview from the disputed email exchange screenon Reddit on Wednesday evening, had contacted Professor Emanoil Theodorescu to seek accommodation in a midterm exam.

It was a simple and legitimate request, given that the student is based in Myanmar (otherwise known as Burma), where military generals have been sporadically interrupting internet access since the overthrow of the civilian government in February.

“I just learned that from tomorrow all mobile data, wifi and internet services will be cut off indefinitely,” the statistics student wrote in their email to Theodorescu.

“Therefore, there will be a total communication disruption. Can I get a postponement for mid-term test 2, or can the weight of this be added to my final, as I will not be able to deliver it?”

Have you ever been to York so much that you were told to take PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY for missing an exam because the military junta in your country (Myanmar) was shutting down the internet? / cc @jorkuniversity pic.twitter.com/C8oCIfgyaP Canadian National Meme Board (@NMBCanada) March 18, 2021

Whether he was unaware of the political unrest and mass protests or just too tired to care, Theodorescu was cautious in his response.

“There is no delay. He has been transferred to the final exam. Last chance, bad omen,” he wrote, adding: “Even the internet fell with CoViD19?”

The student had neither mentioned COVID-19 in their email, nor had they traveled to Myanmar as a result of the health crisis: York regularly accepts graduate students from the country of Southeast Asia.

“No professor. The internet did not crash with COVID-19. There was a military coup where I am living and almost 200 protesters have been shot so far. The regime has decided to close all communications by tomorrow,” the student replied. does this mean that now my final exam will be worth 60% of my grade? “

“Something like that,” Theodorescu said in a three-word email response, to which the student thanked their professor and asked for confirmation that they should not worry about losing the test.

“Of course you should. The next time you lose something, it’s over,” he repliedTheodorescu, before launching a strange and unnecessary rage over political protests.

“By the way, your remarks (both about this course and about your mother) made me wonder how you understand reality,” the professor wrote to his student. “People do not forget to shoot just to protest, but for many deeper reasons. And by loading everything into the final exam it will be difficult to pass the course – for practical lack, if nothing else.”

This is absolutely unacceptable for one # YorkU professor – millions of people have been affected by a military coup in Myanmar – yet do people still think they can tolerate international students living there?https://t.co/pzkxLzwq1F Joshua Mumble (@JoshuaMumble) March 18, 2021

Emails are now being widely shared online as people react with shock and disgust to the way Theodorescu handled the student request.

“The student sought refuge because of the tension, violence and lack of internet in Myanmar and was insulted and refused help by Professor Emanoil Theodorescu,” an alum told blogTO why people are upset.

“This treatment of students CANNOT be accepted or accepted by an institution that is supposed to stand for the diversity and respect of others, especially in the context of growing racism towards people of color in North America. It must be held accountable.”

“It illustrates the pure egotism of many Ontario / Toronto top university professors, as this behavior is rampant, normalized and harsh,” said another.

York has responded to the controversy, though it is not yet clear whether Theodorescu will continue to teach at the university.

York is committed to upholding and promoting the values ​​of respect, equality, diversity and inclusion across our campuses. There was a recent communication between an instructor and a student that does not reflect those values. Full answer: https://t.co/aj67BN4ARd York University News (@YorkUnews) March 19, 2021

Calling the situation a “serious issue of recent student accommodation,” York University spokesman Barabar Joy said in a statement that the school is “committed to upholding and promoting the values ​​of respect, equality, diversity and inclusion across our campuses and in our communication”.

“There was a recent communication between an instructor department of the Department of Mathematics and Statistics and a student who does not reflect those values,” Joy continued.

“While employment issues are confidential, we can confirm that appropriate action was taken immediately after learning of the exchange.”

Gëzimi confirmed that senior staff from the faculty had been able to contact the student, express support for their difficult circumstance and make the necessary accommodations for them to complete the course.

Sign this petition to dismiss this insensitive professor, Emanoil Theodorescu.

Absolute clown level responses, lack of empathy and then murder victim blaming themhttps://t.co/Cj8oznNZeH ChiLLY (@itschillymusic) March 19, 2021

Theodorescu has not yet responded to a request for comment, but there is plenty of evidence available online showing that this is not his first conflict with a student.

Some people on Reddit have shown the mathematician ugly reputation as a professor. With a score of just 1.7 on the famous ratemyprofessors.com website, Theodorescu has dozens of negative comments from students across the web.

“This guy is going to blame all his problems on his students. He forgot to record? Student’s fault. There is not enough time in the quiz? You are not smart enough. Many do not recommend,” wrote a former student in RMP in September.

“He is expelled from his meeting and complains about how people are late for class when he has a waiting room for a class of 80 people,” wrote another on a Reddit topic from October entitled Emanoil Theodorescu: What is his problem?.

“He’s sarcastic to the point where he’s actually just rude.”