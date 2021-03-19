Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for March 19, 2021





TORONTO Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all Eastern times): 1:40 pm Manitoba health officials announced the death of a man in his 30s and 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Dr.

TORONTO Latest News on COVID-19 Developments in Canada (Eastern Times): 1:40 p.m. Manitoba health officials announced the death of a man in his 30s and 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief of the province’s public health department, says health officials now strongly recommend that people be tested for COVID-19 before traveling to First Nations communities. Vaccine eligibility has also been extended to people 69 and older and First Nation people 49 and older. To date, 123,144 doses have been administered. — 12 afternoon New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today. Health officials say one case is a person in their 60s in the Edmundston area. They say the other issue is in the Bathurst area and involves someone in their 40s. New Brunswick has 48 active infections reported and one person hospitalized with the disease. — 11.50 am Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is finalizing an agreement with the United States for 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. The White House has characterized the deal as a loan, which will be reciprocated in a similar exchange of vaccine doses at a later date. Trudeau says the two countries are giving the final touch to what Procurement Minister Anita Anand calls an “exchange”. Anand says doses are expected in Canada by the end of the month. Trudeau thanked President Joe Biden for his continued cooperation. — 11:43 am Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will receive one million doses of Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine a week by the end of May. Deliveries are scheduled to begin Monday. Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada will have received 9.5 million doses by the end of March. — 11.42 am Nova Scotia is reporting today three new cases of COVID-19. Infections in the Halifax area are close contacts of previously reported cases. Nova Scotia currently has 17 active infections. Health officials say that as of Thursday, 58,036 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 20,050 people receiving their boost. — 11:35 am Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says troops of the Canadian Armed Forces will be stationed in northern Manitoba. They will help with COVID-19 vaccines in First Nations communities that are more difficult to reach. He says the military is planning details for deployment to up to 23 communities. — 11.18 am Quebec is reporting 764 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 other related deaths, including one in the last 24 hours. Health officials say hospital admissions dropped by 15 to 504 and 99 people were in intensive care, a drop of two. Health Minister Christian Dube is praising the 38,459 doses of vaccine administered Thursday a daily record since the start of the inoculation campaign. The province had administered 872,459 doses as of Thursday, representing approximately 9.8 percent of the population. — 10.42 am Canada’s top doctor says an increase in more transmissible variants of the COVID-19 virus could be threatening progress in controlling the spread of infections. Dr. Theresa Tam says Canada has seen nearly 4,500 different cases, with 90 percent related to the first species detected in the UK Tam says variants are threatening the country’s progress before vaccines bring full benefits. She adds that variants of concern are making up a higher percentage of new cases in parts of Canada. To date, more than 922,000 cases of COVID-19, including over 22,500 deaths, have been reported nationwide. — 10:30 am Ontario is reporting 1,745 new cases of COVID-19 today and 10 other virus-related deaths. Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 478 new cases in Toronto and 344 in the Peel Region. She also says there are 174 new cases in the York region and 116 in Hamilton. More than 61,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province since the last daily report. — 9:50 am Quebec is allowing anyone 65 and older across the province to register for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Late Thursday, the provincial meeting portal opened vaccinations in all 15 health regions, having opened it for Montrealers in that age group a week ago and residents of Abitibi-Temiscamingue and Cote-Nord earlier this week. The Quebec government aims to vaccinate five million people with a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the next 100 days. — 9:40 am Ontario says residents aged 75 and over can start scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday through the provincial reservation portal. Adults 75 and older were decided to be admitted in the first week of April. However, Prime Minister Doug Ford says the province’s immunization efforts are ahead of schedule. Officials say more than 50 percent of Ontario residents aged 80 and over have now received at least one dose of the vaccine. A pilot program offering vaccines at some pharmacies is also expanding and will now offer Oxford-AstraZeneca shoots to anyone aged 60 and over. — This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 19, 2021. Canadian Press







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos