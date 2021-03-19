The COVID-19 pandemic almost did not occur, shows a new study of genetic encounters

coronavirus pandemic almost did not happen, a new study shows.

Researchers working to show when and how the virus first appeared in China calculate that it probably did not infect the first human being until October 2019 in the beginning. And their models showed something else: Almost did not achieve it as one pandemic virus.

Only bad luck and conditions filled of Huanan Seafoodin Wuhan – where the pandemic appears to have started – gave the virus the edge it needed to explode around the globe, researchers say reported in the journal Science.

“It was a perfect storm – we know now that it took a lucky action or two to decide firmly,” Michael Worobey, a professor of evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona, told CNN. worked on the study.

“If things had just been a little different, if the first person who brought him to the Huanan market had decided not to go that day, or even be too sick to go and just stay home, he or any other early spread events may not have occurred. We probably never knew about it. ”

The team used molecular dating, using the rate of continuous mutations to calculate how long the virus has existed. They also ran computer models to show when and how it might have spread, and how it spread.

“Our study was created to answer the question of how long SARS-CoV-2 may have circulated in China before it was discovered,” said Joel Wertheim, associate professor in the Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health Division at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine.

To answer this question, we combined three important pieces of information: a detailed understanding of how SARS-CoV-2 spread to Wuhan before the blockade, the genetic diversity of the virus in China, and the earliest reports of COVID cases. -19 in China Combining these different lines of evidence, we were able to set an upper limit in mid-October 2019 for when SARS-CoV-2 began circulating in Hubei province. “

Evidence strongly suggests that the virus may not have circulated before, the researchers said. There have been reports from Italy and other European countries of evidence that the virus may have infected people there before October. But Thursday’s study shows only about a dozen people infected between October and December, Worobey said.

“Given this, it is difficult to reconcile these low levels of the virus in China with claims of infections in Europe and the US at the same time,” Wertheim said in a statement. “I’m quite skeptical of COVID-19 claims outside of China at the time.”

The study shows that the virus appeared in China’s Hubei province and not elsewhere, the researchers said.

“Our results also refute the claims of a large number of patients seeking hospitalization due to COVID-19 in Hubei province before December 2019,” they write.

From a large number of cases that “sprayed” together in late 2019, the virus broke out worldwide. According to Johns Hopkins University, has been diagnosed in 121.7 million people and has killed nearly 2.7 million. The US has been the most affected country so far, with close to 30 million diagnosed cases and nearly 540,000 deaths.

The study does not show which animal was the source of the virus. Genetic evidence shows that bats have a closely related virus and also suggests that another intermediate species of animal may have been infected and transmitted the virus to a human being somewhere.

This happens. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regularly track and report cases of new types of flu infection people attending county fairs and interact with pigs, for example. But so far, none of these infections have led to an epidemic or even an outbreak.

What is needed is an infected person and lots of contact with other people – such as in a densely packed market. “If the virus is not lucky enough to find those circumstances, even a well-adapted virus can come out of existence,” Worobey said.

“It gives you a perspective – these events are probably happening much more often than we realize. “They just can’t do it and we never hear about them,” Worobey said.

And that could have happened with COVID-19.

In the models run by the team, the virus disappears only about 30% of the time. The rest of the time, the patterns show they must have disappeared after infecting a handful of people.

“What could have happened here was that the virus was spreading to a very low number of people in October, November, December and then entered this Huanan seafood market,” Worobey said.

It is likely that the market was not the place where the virus first infected humans, but only the place where it was amplified.

Given how short the virus was, it is remarkable that it was identified so quickly, Worobey said.

“It was very clear some time in December before there was a significant group of infected people who had a chance to detect a new virus,” he said. By January 2020, he was sequenced and characterized.

However, it was too late – probably because COVID-19 is not deadly enough. The first SARS virus killed close to 10% of its victims in 2002 to 2004 before being stopped through a joint global effort.

“As a scientific community, we were certainly aware of the pandemic potential of a highly contagious, moderately virulent pathogen. But our disease reporting system depends on detecting peaks in hospitalizations and deaths. Clearly this is not the case. “It was enough to stop COVID-19,” Wertheim told CNN.