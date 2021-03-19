Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania’s first female president

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Samia Suluhu Hassan made history on Friday when she was sworn in as Tanzania’s first female President two days after the death of her controversial predecessor, John Magufuli, was announced, who denied that COVID-19 is a problem in the East African country.

Wearing a hijab and holding a Koran with her right hand, Ms. Hassan took the oath of office at the government offices in Dar es Salaam, the country’s largest city.

The inauguration was witnessed by cabinet members and former Tanzanian presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Jakaya Kikwete and former Vice President Abeid Karume. The former heads of state were among the few people in the room wearing face masks to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Mrs. Hassan pason z. Magufuli, who had not been seen in public for more than two weeks before his death was announced. Mr Magufuli had denied that COVID-19 was a problem in Tanzania, saying the national prayer had eradicated the disease from the country. But weeks before his death, Mr Magufuli acknowledged that the virus was a danger.

A key test of Ms. Hassans’s new presidency will be how she handles the pandemic. Under Mr. Magufuli, Tanzania, one of the most populous African countries with 60 million people, made no effort to get vaccinated or to promote the use of masks and social distance to fight the virus. This policy of ignoring the disease endangers neighboring countries, warn African health officials.

Although Ms Hassan announced Mr Magufuli had died of heart failure, exiled opposition leader Tundu Lissu says the president died of COVID-19, citing informed medical sources in Dar es Salaam.

Immediate work, immediate decision she has to make, and she does not have much time for it, is that what she will do for COVID-19? Mr Lissu told the Associated Press in Belgium, where he lives in exile.

President Magufuli challenged the world, challenged science, challenged common sense in his approach to COVID-19 and finally toppled it, Mr Lissu said.

President Samia Saluhu Hassan must decide very soon whether she is changing course or continuing with the same catastrophic approach to COVID-19 that her predecessor took, Mr Lissu said.

Ms Hassan must also decide how to address Mr Magufulis’ legacy, Mr Lissu said. He said she should decide to continue with Mr. Magufulis that drove Tanzania from a relatively tolerant democracy to an oppressive state. He asked if she would be able to restore the political freedoms and democracy of the countries.

Mr Lissu went into exile in 2017 after being shot 16 times. The attack came shortly after Mr. Magufuli said those who were against his economic reforms deserved to die. Mr Lissu returned to Tanzania to challenge Mr Magufuli in the October 2020 elections. Magufuli in polls damaged by violence and widespread allegations of vote rigging. Mr Lissu returned to exile, saying his life was in danger.

Speaking at her inauguration, Ms. Hassan gave little indication that she intended to change course from Mr. Magufuli.

It’s not a good day for me to talk to you because I have a wound in my heart, Ms Hassan said, speaking in Swahili. Today I made an oath different from the rest I have made in my career. They were taken to happiness. Today I made the highest office oath in black, she said.

She said that Mr. Magufuli, who always liked teaching, had prepared him for the task ahead. Nothing will go wrong, she assured, urging nations to unite people.

This is the time to stay together and connect. It’s time to bury our differences, show love to each other and look forward with confidence, she said. It is not the time to point fingers at each other, but to hold hands and move forward to build the new Tanzania that President Magufuli aspired to.

Mrs. Hassan will complete the second term of Mr. Magufulis in office had just begun after he won the election in October.

Ms. Hassan has had a meteoric rise in politics in a male-dominated field. Both Tanzania and the region around East Africa are slowly emerging from patriarchy.

After Mr. Magufuli chose him as his managing partner in 2015, Ms. Hassan became Tanzania’s first female vice president. She was the second woman to become vice president in the region since Ugandan Specio Naigaga Wandira, who was in office from 1994 to 2003.

Born in Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous archipelago in Tanzania in 1960, Ms. Hassan went to primary and secondary school at a time when very few girls in Tanzania were getting an education as many parents thought that a place for women was that of wife and housewife.

After graduating from high school in 1977, Ms. Hassan studied statistics and began working for the government, in the Ministry of Planning and Development. She worked on a World Food Program project in Tanzania in 1992 and then attended the University of Manchester in London to earn a postgraduate degree in economics. In 2005, she received a Master’s degree in community economic development through a joint program between the Open University of Tanzania and Southern New Hampshire University in the United States.

Ms. Hassan entered politics in 2000 when she became a member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives. In 2010 she won Makunduchi parliamentary seat with more than 80% of the vote. In 2014 she was appointed a Cabinet minister and became Deputy Speaker of the Constituent Assembly in charge of drafting a new constitution for Tanzania where she gained respect for skillfully addressing some challenges.

As president, Ms. Hassans first task will be to unite the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, after her, said Ed Hobey-Hamsher, Senior African Analyst with risk analysts at Verisk Maplecroft. The party has been in power since Tanzania’s independence.

As a Muslim woman from Zanzibar, Ms. Hassan may find it difficult to gain the support of the continent’s Christian parties, he said, warning that some entrenched leaders could develop obstructionist strategies against her. He said Ms. Hassan is likely to begin her governance by maintaining the status quo and not initiating a major cabinet reshuffle.

Ms. Hassan is the second woman in East Africa to serve as head of government. Burundis Sylvia Kining served as president of that small cruise country for nearly four months until February 1994.

This story was reported by The Associated Press. Odula contributed from Nakuru, Kenya. AP journalist Bishr Eltouni in Tienen, Belgium, contributed.