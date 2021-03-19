China’s Covid Vaccine: China Says It Will Study Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccine Rule for Indian Students | World News





Beijing: China on Friday said it would “study” the implementation of its new vaccination mandate rule against Chinese Covid-19 strikes for thousands of Indian students who were unable to reunite with their universities in the country due to restrictions of travel.

In an announcement on the website of the Chinese embassy in India on March 15, China has made it mandatory for people coming from India and 19 other nations to receive Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccines if they want to travel the country.

“In order to resume human exchanges on a regular basis, starting March 15, 2021, Chinese embassies and consulates in India will provide persons who have received the Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine and hold Vaccination Certificates,” it said. in a notice posted on the Chinese embassy website.

She mentioned that the rule is applicable to persons and their family members who want to travel to China to resume work and foreigners who are family members of Chinese citizens or holders of Chinese permanent residence permit.

However, it was silent about the thousands of Indian students who had been stranded in India for more than a year.

The new rule created confusion as Chinese Covid-19 vaccines are not available in India.

Over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are enrolled in Chinese universities and most of them could not return to China due to travel restrictions.

Asked if the new Chinese vaccination rule applies to Indian students, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news conference here “the Chinese government attaches great importance to protecting the rights and interests of foreign students.” in China. ”

“Under the precondition of monitoring control protocols, the Chinese authorities will study this issue in a coordinated manner and will maintain communication with the relevant parties,” he said.

He called “incorrect” a report quoting the Chinese embassy in New Delhi that China would make Chinese vaccines available in India to Indian travelers if the Indian government gives permission.

“The report you mentioned is not accurate,” Zhao said in response to a question.

“Regarding the visa facilitation measure, China provides visa facilitation for future foreigners who have received Chinese vaccines and hold a vaccination certificate in order to resume international travel on a regular basis. In terms of specific measures and eligibility , I would refer you for announcements on the website of the Chinese embassy in India, “Zhao added.

