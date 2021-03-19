More than 45,000 sign petition calling on UK to ban asylum seekers in military barracks





Asylum seekers housed in Napier Barracks in Folkestone, Kent, England, walk through the site further … [+] February 1, 2021. AFP through Getty Images

Immigration advocates filed a petition with the Britains Home Office with at least 45,000 signatures on Friday calling on government officials to ban the use of military barracks to house asylum seekers. The petition was submitted to the Home Office as more than 500 people joined a virtual rally #CloseBarrakat, with former Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes, Holly Lynch, Shadow Immigration Minister and Stuart McDonald, Shadow spokesman for Home Affairs , helping key Home Office calls to ban the use of Napier barracks in Folkestone, Kent, to house asylum seekers. It was a political choice, Lynch said of the Home Office decision to house asylum seekers in military barracks in the first place. We will not rest until this kind of horrible housing is closed, she promised asylum seekers and lawyers present at the rally. The calls to close the Napiers came after the Home Office closed a sister site in Pembrokeshire, Wales, with the last asylum seekers being housed in Penally barracks who had been displaced from the camp since Friday. According to asylum seekers who had previously taken refuge in the country, its remaining residents have been relocated to alternative shelters in Cardiff and Swansea. As a result of your rally, protest and support, the Penally camp is now closed, an asylum seeker told the rally, requesting that their name not be withheld for fear it might affect their immigration issue. We need your continued support to help us close Napier as well, they said. On Wednesday, the Interior Ministry announced that while it would have been penally closed, it would continue to house asylum seekers in Napier barracks, despite an inspection of both camps finding them poor, dilapidated and unsuitable for long-term accommodation. . The Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration also found that a recent explosion of Covid-19 in the Napier barracks, which saw about 200 asylum seekers in the camp infected with the deadly virus, was virtually unavoidable due to the style of dormitory accommodation. It further made clear that the Home Office had pushed forward using dormitories to house asylum seekers, despite warnings from public health officials that such action would be against Covid-19 instruction, contradicting Interior Secretary Priti Patels’s claims. that her department had acted in full cooperation with the coronavirus instruction. Continuing to house asylum seekers in the camp, Lynch said, is not simply inhumane – they endanger people’s lives. At no point did public health authorities ever think this was a good idea, she said. In a separate interview, McDonald said he was appalled that there does not appear to be a plan to ban the use of all military barracks as soon as possible. Undoubtedly, the fact that they appear to have been forced or decided to close Penally is good, he said. But this whole agenda, basically, we are sheltering asylum seekers in military barracks … it should have been piled up before it gained any withdrawal. Even a child will tell you when you are dealing with a pandemic like this, when everyone who is doing their business trying to stop it … you just do not use this type of accommodation, he said.

