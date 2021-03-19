States can enact resolutions against central laws: The Supreme Court





The court says they are mere opinions, they have no force of law.



The Supreme Court on Friday prima facie found no harm in State Legislative Assemblies, such as those in Kerala and West Bengal, passing resolutions against central laws such as the controversial Citizenship Change Act or controversial new farm laws. One bench, led by Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde, said the resolutions are merely the views of members of a majority of a Legislative Assembly and have no force of law. Read also | The Kerala Assembly adopts the resolution asking the Center to repeal the farm laws The court was hearing a PIL set up by a Rajasthan-based NGO, Samta Andolan Samiti, who said State Assemblies, such as Rajasthan, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal, have no business decision-making against central laws entering the List of The union of the seventh hour of the constitution. The summit, represented by senior lawyer Saumya Chakraborty, asked the Supreme Court to overturn the resolutions and declare them invalid. The hearing focused mainly on the resolution adopted by the Kerala Assembly on 31 December 2019, criticizing the CAA as a law that violates the right to equality. The Assembly had called on the Center to repeal the CAA. It is the opinion of the majority in the Assembly of Kerala … They did not tell the people not to obey the law, they only told the Parliament to repeal the law. It is just an opinion and has no force of law, addressed Chief Justice Bobde Mr Chakraborty. Read also | West Bengal Assembly adopts resolution calling for repeal of Center farm laws But the petitioner said the Kerala Assembly should not have an opinion on whether the law is good, bad or indifferent. Since they (State Assemblies) cannot make laws on topics on the Union List, they can also not have a random opinion on them, Mr Chakraborty argued. He said the Resolution was made even after about 60 claims were pending in the Supreme Court against the CAA. We are with you if you say that the Assembly of Kerala has no jurisdiction to set aside the law made by Parliament. But do they not have the right to express an opinion? asked Chief Justice Bobde. The Senior Advocate said the procedure of the Kerala Assembly is clear in the mandate that the Chamber should not adopt a resolution on matters not relating to the State. How can you say that this is not a concern of the state? asked CJI. The court adjourned the case for four weeks, requesting that the applicant conduct further investigation into the matter.

