International
Maritime security next on the Quads agenda, key tripartites meet soon
Quad members are moving forward with their agenda to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific by working with other like-minded countries, with India and Australia determined to hold two major trilateral ministerial meetings in New Delhi this month other.
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne will hold separate meetings with their French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on the sidelines of the annual Raisina Dialogue from 13 to 15 April. familiar with the developments said conditionally. of anonymity.
The meetings are expected to focus on issues such as maritime security and co-operation on common challenges across the region, people said. France is seen as a natural state to work with Quad as it has 1.5 million citizens in the island territories within the Indo-Pacific, and 93% of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of more than 11 million square km is also within the region.
Work on the India-Australia-Indonesia tripartite settlement has been going on for more than six months, but the meeting took place because of Jakarta’s sensitivity, said one of the people mentioned above. The French foreign minister is among the speakers at the Raisina Dialogue and the Indonesian foreign minister is also expected to attend the event, a second person said.
The tripartite meetings will follow closely at the La Prouse exercise in the Bay of Bengal from April 4 to 7, which will see the French Navy joining the navies of India, Australia, Japan and the US four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Framework.
India will deploy warships on the front line and P-8I naval patrol aircraft for what is being called a Quad-plus France maneuver, and the five countries will demonstrate their naval strength and commitment to freedom of navigation by practicing complex training. .
At the same time, work has begun on implementing the Quad Vaccine Partnership, which was seen as the most significant outcome of the first virtual Quad Summit on March 12 and predicts the production of one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of the year. 2022 for developing countries. People said that Quad members are eager to produce vaccines starting in Indian facilities as early as the second quarter of 2021. Under the partnership, vaccines developed by US companies will be made in India with funding from the US and Japan, while Australia will provide support for the distribution of the last mile with a focus on Southeast Asia.
Much depends on India’s production capacity, given the demands of Indian manufacturers to meet the requirements of the domestic inoculation program and commercial supplies and grants to foreign countries, said the first person quoted above.
It is believed that the four Quad members are eager to advance on vaccines before the leaders hold their first personal meeting. Efforts are currently ready to schedule this meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit to be hosted by the UK in June. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the G7 Summit.
Australia was selected for logistical support for vaccine distribution.
The other important working group formed during the Framework Summit, the critical and emerging technology group, will focus on collaborating on issues such as 5G, quantum computing, artificial intelligence and cyber security, people said.
Weve seen how such technologies can be misused during the US presidential election and the effort will be to prevent such activities, said the first person quoted above.
Although the joint statement issued after the Quad Summit made no direct reference to China, people acknowledged that the impact of China’s affirmative action in the area ranging from the seas of East and South China to the Current Control Line (LAC) was figured out. evident in discussions by the four leaders. U.S. President Joe Biden set the tone for these discussions with his extremely candid observations on China, people added.
Shortly after the Framework Summit, another person familiar with the discussions had said that the four leaders discussed India’s military blockade with China along the LAC, and the other three members had a sympathetic view of New Delhi on the issue.
Former Ambassador Rajiv Bhatia, a distinguished foreign policy fellow at Gateway House, said: “The future of the quadrant, which looked bright after the meeting, will depend in part on the final dynamics between the US and China. Still still early day and the first meeting session in Alaska did not go well. The result is expected. Within Asean, privately governments are said to be pleased with the Quads vaccine initiative as there is a deficit in vaccine access and a deficit of confidence when it comes to Chinese vaccines …
