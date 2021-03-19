International
Nicola Sturgeon’s Trumpian contempt for democracy has exposed deep flaws in the devolution system
We were promised a new kind of politics in 1999 with the dawn of devolution and the restoration of the Scottish Parliament after it was suspended for almost 300 years. It would be miles better than the bear pit, not to mention Westminster corruption and napping, our overly enthusiastic lawyers told us.
In 2014, when Nicola Sturgeon took office as First Minister and head of the SNP, she returned to that topic, telling us that the standards would be of the highest standard. Vowing to abide by the rules of the ministerial code in Holyrood, she stated: I will be an example to follow the letter and spirit of this Code and I expect ministers and civil servants to do the same.
Contrast with where we are today: Mrs. Sturgeon has been considered by most of a committee of MSPs to have deceived them, and so has Parliament itself, and as a result violated exactly this code. But she refuses to resign.
At issue is whether she offered to get involved in a Scottish Government investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Alex Salmond, her predecessor, by two civil servants allegations he denied. She insisted she had not offered to intervene on his behalf but the MSP preferred the speech of Mr Salmond and his legal counsel, who both reported that she said: If he comes to her, I will intervene.
Reaching this conclusion, a majority of MSPs two Tory, one Labor, one Lib Dem and one independent overpowered the four members of the SNP and decided against the First Minister, leading to widespread calls for her resignation.
However, the high promises of the past few days regarding the way she would play according to the rules have given way to Ms. Sturgeon who fiercely denounces the members of the commissions for reaching a partisan conclusion and her refusal to allow their findings. to stop leading her party in Holyrood elections in seven weeks time. If it is successful in that race, then we will see it using it as leverage to demand another referendum on independence and its ultimate goal the dissolution of Britain.
Personally, I do not think there is even much chance that La Sturgeon will fall on her sword if a second independent investigation, conducted by the Irish QC James Hamilton, also finds that she has violated the ministerial code. In this world of ladies, and backed by much of a worship party who believe every word she utters, she can do almost anything she wants.
And in short this is where devolution has brought us after all those bold words: in a situation where, thanks to the founding fathers of Labor and the Liberal Democrats of our current state, we have a virtual state with a party run by a First Minister who is the judge and her jury. All this in a country where education standards have risen alarmingly, with the highest rate of drug-related deaths in Europe, and an economy so weak it would turn Scotland into a bankrupt state if it tried to stay afloat. vete.
This total command enjoyed by the nationalists has allowed the political life in this country to pass into a bitter civil war between Sturgeon and Salmond, who saw the latter claiming that she had organized a conspiracy that saw her accused, but ultimately innocent, on 13 counts of sexual assault in the Supreme Court. This followed her being given more than half a million pounds in legal costs when the Scottish Government’s initial investigation into the two civil servants’ complaints was deemed illegal and an unfair injustice that its critics say La Sturgeon knew that it was inevitable.
At this point it is worth thinking about what is undoubtedly the worst aspect of this whole issue, certainly in personal terms namely, what happened to these two women. How do they feel? And does he care about anyone?
Another particularly troubling aspect has been the conduct of what has always been one of Scotland’s most beloved institutions, its distinctive legal system.
The Crown Office, the country’s prosecution service, has been accused of obstructing and delaying access to evidence in the Sturgeon-Salmond case, of trying to stifle the press and doing so by becoming an arm of government. Even a former SNP vice president, Jim Sillars, has expressed concern about the direction his party is now heading, saying: “I’m really worried about where this part is taking us.
Anyone in any doubt about this sentiment should consider only the astonishing arrogance of the First Ministers’ reaction to the commission’s decision, accusing it of baseless assertion, supposition and slander, and blaming all the blame for the five-majority decision. with four to her in Tory Members.
In fact, the vote that turned things against her was that of Andy Wightman, a former Green and now independent MSP who simply happens to be an avid supporter of independence for Scotland.
But then for someone with such a Trumpian disregard for democracy as Nicola Sturgeon, all those who are not 100 percent with her are the deadliest enemies.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]