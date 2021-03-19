Nicola Sturgeon’s Trumpian contempt for democracy has exposed deep flaws in the devolution system

We were promised a new kind of politics in 1999 with the dawn of devolution and the restoration of the Scottish Parliament after it was suspended for almost 300 years. It would be miles better than the bear pit, not to mention Westminster corruption and napping, our overly enthusiastic lawyers told us.

In 2014, when Nicola Sturgeon took office as First Minister and head of the SNP, she returned to that topic, telling us that the standards would be of the highest standard. Vowing to abide by the rules of the ministerial code in Holyrood, she stated: I will be an example to follow the letter and spirit of this Code and I expect ministers and civil servants to do the same.

Contrast with where we are today: Mrs. Sturgeon has been considered by most of a committee of MSPs to have deceived them, and so has Parliament itself, and as a result violated exactly this code. But she refuses to resign.

At issue is whether she offered to get involved in a Scottish Government investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Alex Salmond, her predecessor, by two civil servants allegations he denied. She insisted she had not offered to intervene on his behalf but the MSP preferred the speech of Mr Salmond and his legal counsel, who both reported that she said: If he comes to her, I will intervene.

Reaching this conclusion, a majority of MSPs two Tory, one Labor, one Lib Dem and one independent overpowered the four members of the SNP and decided against the First Minister, leading to widespread calls for her resignation.

However, the high promises of the past few days regarding the way she would play according to the rules have given way to Ms. Sturgeon who fiercely denounces the members of the commissions for reaching a partisan conclusion and her refusal to allow their findings. to stop leading her party in Holyrood elections in seven weeks time. If it is successful in that race, then we will see it using it as leverage to demand another referendum on independence and its ultimate goal the dissolution of Britain.

Personally, I do not think there is even much chance that La Sturgeon will fall on her sword if a second independent investigation, conducted by the Irish QC James Hamilton, also finds that she has violated the ministerial code. In this world of ladies, and backed by much of a worship party who believe every word she utters, she can do almost anything she wants.

And in short this is where devolution has brought us after all those bold words: in a situation where, thanks to the founding fathers of Labor and the Liberal Democrats of our current state, we have a virtual state with a party run by a First Minister who is the judge and her jury. All this in a country where education standards have risen alarmingly, with the highest rate of drug-related deaths in Europe, and an economy so weak it would turn Scotland into a bankrupt state if it tried to stay afloat. vete.

This total command enjoyed by the nationalists has allowed the political life in this country to pass into a bitter civil war between Sturgeon and Salmond, who saw the latter claiming that she had organized a conspiracy that saw her accused, but ultimately innocent, on 13 counts of sexual assault in the Supreme Court. This followed her being given more than half a million pounds in legal costs when the Scottish Government’s initial investigation into the two civil servants’ complaints was deemed illegal and an unfair injustice that its critics say La Sturgeon knew that it was inevitable.

At this point it is worth thinking about what is undoubtedly the worst aspect of this whole issue, certainly in personal terms namely, what happened to these two women. How do they feel? And does he care about anyone?

Another particularly troubling aspect has been the conduct of what has always been one of Scotland’s most beloved institutions, its distinctive legal system.

The Crown Office, the country’s prosecution service, has been accused of obstructing and delaying access to evidence in the Sturgeon-Salmond case, of trying to stifle the press and doing so by becoming an arm of government. Even a former SNP vice president, Jim Sillars, has expressed concern about the direction his party is now heading, saying: “I’m really worried about where this part is taking us.

Anyone in any doubt about this sentiment should consider only the astonishing arrogance of the First Ministers’ reaction to the commission’s decision, accusing it of baseless assertion, supposition and slander, and blaming all the blame for the five-majority decision. with four to her in Tory Members.

In fact, the vote that turned things against her was that of Andy Wightman, a former Green and now independent MSP who simply happens to be an avid supporter of independence for Scotland.

But then for someone with such a Trumpian disregard for democracy as Nicola Sturgeon, all those who are not 100 percent with her are the deadliest enemies.