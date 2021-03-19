The comprehensive camera is put to practical use in the study of whales





Leading video cameras are becoming more and more popular, although they are mostly used only for recreational purposes. However, an international research team has used one of the devices to better understand the behavior of whales. For those of you who are unfamiliar with things, all-inclusive cameras are basically action cameras with two or more lenses, which allow them to capture a 360-degree panorama of everything around them. This view can then be viewed using VR glasses with the view changing, as the user turns their head or on a regular computer screen, with the viewer using the mouse to capture and tilt within the recorded environment. One of the nicest things about the cameras is the fact that, if you were to ask what was behind or next to the videographer, you could just look. Such is it not the case with traditional waterproof cameras, which are attached to sea creatures in order to see what they achieve when underwater. With this in mind, a research team led by Kobe University of Japan began using epoxy adhesive to waterproof a omihidirectional Ricoh Theta camera. This apparatus was then combined with a strong suction cup, along with a radio transmitter and a behavioral data recorder, the latter was created to record factors such as swimming speed and diving depth. The equipment combination was referred to as the “label”. In January 2016, the team used a small motorboat to approach a spinal whale off the coast of Norway, then used a 6-foot (19.7 ft) pole to attach the label to the animal’s back. The label was released a few hours after it was supposed to then float to the surface where it was located through its transmitter. Upon viewing the footage, it was discovered that the whale and some of its resting companions rested for a long period while diving. This was evidenced by their reduced swimming speed, they basically just went and the fact that their currents were not moving. It has previously been observed that whale whales, such as humps, stay mostly on the surface. Based on the recently analyzed video, the team now theorizes that animals switch between surface and underwater rest, based on factors such as marine conditions and their physical condition. A research paper, which also included scientists from the Norwegian Maritime Research Institute, the University of Tokyo and St Andrews University (Scotland) was recently published in the journal Behavioral processes. Source: Kobe University







