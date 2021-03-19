The Pope says the new status for Knock shrine brings great responsibility





Pope Francis has officially erected the Knock shrine from a shrine to an international shrine, which he said gives him a major responsibility at the Co Mayo site. At a virtual Mass on Friday, the pope said this marked an important moment in the life of St. Mary in Knock. The tomb will now be titled the International Sanctuary of the Special Eucharistic and Marian Dedication. The missionary people of Ireland must accept to have their arms always open as a welcome sign to any pilgrim who can arrive from any part of the world, asking for nothing in return, Pope Francis said at a virtual Mass Friday night. Knock’s story began on August 21, 1879, when 15 people claimed to have seen a display of the Virgin Mary, St. Joseph, and St. John the Evangelist in the south tower of Knock Church. Witnesses stood before the show for two hours in the rain, reciting the rosary. Since then, said Pope Francis, the Irish people, wherever they have found themselves, have expressed their faith and devotion to Our Lady of Knock. Pope Francis visited the site three years ago as part of the World Meeting of Families. On Friday, the pope asked: How many families for almost a century and a half have handed over the faith to their children and gathered their daily affairs around the Rosary prayer, with the image of Our Lady knocking in the center? The message from Knock is one of great value to silence for our faith, he added. Deep gratitude The caretaker of the temple, Archbishop Michael Neary, said the status shift was an important event. He said it was appropriate for Knock to become an established international shrine, and he expressed his deep gratitude to the pope for adhering to the request that the 1879 show be confirmed. A considerable amount of work was done preparing the material for the set up, the archbishop added. I pray that pilgrims from all over Ireland and from all over the world who come here, holding their crosses, will deeply experience the nearness of the Lord, the gentleness of the Virgin Mary, and the company of the Saints, in order to encourage and enable them to return. at home with a stronger faith, hope in their hearts, and a more fervent love for the Lord and neighbor, said Archbishop Neary. The Mass was celebrated by Archbishop Neary and greeted by Fr Richard Gibbons, parish priest and rector of Knock Temple.

