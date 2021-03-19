Pakistan will oppose Indian hydropower projects in water talks





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan will discuss with India a number of issues under the Indus Water Treaty, including objections to the Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydropower projects during a meeting of the Indus Standing Committee (PIC) in New Delhi next week, it said on Friday. Foreign Office. . In the talks on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Pakistani delegation, led by Indus Water Commissioner Meher Ali Shah, will include officials from relevant departments, Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said at a weekly press conference here. Under the provisions of the 1960 Hindus Water Treaty, the Hindus Standing Committee is required to meet at least once a year. The next meeting on March 23-24 will be the 116th session of the commission. The forum discusses water-related issues falling under the 1960 treaty. During the meeting, spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri told reporters Pakistan would discuss a number of issues with India, including “our opposition to the Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydropower plant plans”. In response to a question, Chaudhri said Pakistan had always stressed the need for meaningful dialogue and peaceful settlement of all outstanding disputes with India, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Asked about the Indian foreign secretary’s statement on the meaningful Pakistan-India dialogue, Chaudhri said such statements were not helpful in resolving disputes which were an obstacle on the path to peace and stability in the region. “Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and the core issue between India and Pakistan. “Pakistan has always underlined the need for meaningful dialogue and the peaceful settlement of all outstanding disputes with India,” he continued. He said the Kartarpur initiative from Pakistan despite some challenges and the return of the captured Indian pilot Abhinandan after the downing of two Indian fighter jets by the Pakistan Air Force were also indicative of Pakistan’s desire for lasting peace in the region. “Therefore, India has a duty to create the potential environment necessary for a ‘significant engagement.’ The current situation in the IIOJK is neither stable nor acceptable. India must take corrective action in the IIOJK to move forward,” he said. he remarked. The spokesman said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in contact with India over the Cricket World Cup issue. Chaudhri recalled that providing security for players is the responsibility of the host country. Afghan peace The spokesman said a meeting on the Afghan peace process was taking place in Moscow in which representatives of the US, Russia, Qatar, Afghanistan and Pakistan are attending. Pakistan’s Special Representative for the Afghanistan Process Muhammad Sadiq is representing Pakistan. The spokesman called on all Afghan parties to work together for a comprehensive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution. He also supported a regular and responsible withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan “as a rapid withdrawal would create a vacuum for spoilers”. Regarding Pakistan’s view on US-China relations, the Foreign Office spokesman said Islamabad enjoyed friendly and cooperative relations with both Beijing and Washington. “China is Pakistan’s coordinated strategic partner for time and weather,” he said. “Pakistan also has a long-standing comprehensive partnership with the US based on the convergence of interests on a whole range of issues,” he added. The spokesman cited the role of a bridge played by Pakistan between the US and China in the past and said: “Pakistan continues to pursue policies that promote cooperation, peace and stability in the region and beyond.” The spokesman said the visa issue was discussed in detail during the Kuwaiti foreign minister’s visit to Pakistan, adding that both countries stressed the need to resolve the issue soon. (With data from APP)







