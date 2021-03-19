International
Gogo Vision 360 Delivers the Goods
Even highly focused business executives need a little downtime from time to time. This is why Gogo Business Aviation continues to increase its in-flight entertainment offerings Gogo Vision (IFE). Gogo Vision 360 – its newest product, which debuted in December 2020 – offers unlimited streaming of on-demand movies, TV shows, news and digital magazines, plus an interactive 3D moving map unmatched by any other aviation product of IFE business.
“Since we launched our IFE offer in 2014, we’ve seen some big competitors come and go,” said Gogo product development director Todd Krawczyk. “We just keep focusing on the key aspects that we think make our solution better. It has been exciting that we have been as successful as we have been, considering some of the big names that also gave IFE a step up. ”
Three levels of Gogo Vision
Launched in 2014, Gogo Vision now offers three levels of service, ensuring that every customer can find a product that suits their needs. The Gogo Vision Base, free with all in-flight connectivity systems Gogo AVANCE, features a basic moving map, destination weather, and Bloomberg news clips. Gogo Vision + adds premium FlightPath3D mobile map features, 30 popular magazine titles, and Cloudport Wi-Fi Automatic Update for $ 500 a month, or a one-time fee of $ 12,000.
For $ 849 a month, the Gogo Vision 360 adds unlimited viewing of 100 licensed movies and TV episodes, plus multilingual audio for select content, to Gogo Vision + offerings. With original air dates ranging from 1980 to 2020, customers can relax with an old favorite or explore new titles. Gogo Vision 360 customers must run AVANCE 4.2 or later.
Passengers can access Gogo Vision content through their portable devices or through the in-cab IFE system, which can be customized to reflect the customer’s corporate brand.
“We ended 2020 with more units online than when the year started,” Krawczyk said. “It was a testament to the value our IFE system is providing to our customers.”
Premium Content for Plus and 360 Customers
A feature available to Gogo Vision + and 360 customers that has rapidly gained popularity since the start of the pandemic is the magazine library, which contains current and previous month issues with more than 30 titles starting with business such as Forbes AND Inc.. sports magazines and general interest such as. Golf Summary AND Summer spectator.
“In the ongoing COVID-19 environment, digital publications have proven to be very popular with passengers because they do not have to worry about who else may have held a magazine as they do when they are printed on paper,” said the Gogo president. Sergio Aguirre. “Digital magazines are not only relevant and up-to-date, but they offer a safer opportunity that helps ensure the health of travelers.”
Of course, the main reason to update on Gogo Vision 360 is unlimited access to movies and TV episodes. In addition to offering titles from a variety of entertainment genres, from action and adventure to comedy and romance, Gogo Vision 360 is currently the only IFE business aviation platform that offers access to Disney content, including animated favorites, titles from Star Wars franchise, and Disney Kids TV shows.
“It’s somewhat ridiculous that our most popular titles are animations,” Krawczyk said. “Even corporate flight departments say their executives can only work so hard, and they like unproduction. This makes them more productive in the long run. ”
The content is updated immediately
“We conservatively say we have 150+ titles available, and we return around 10 to 15 titles per catalog [movies, TV shows, and magazines] every month, ”said Krawczyk. “We are working with a content collector and constantly feed data back and forth about what is known and what is not. If a title is not being viewed, it is quickly replaced by something else. ”
For Gogo Vision + and 360 customers, the days are gone when flight department staff will have to schedule IFE updates, physically exchanging content via a USB drive on every aircraft on the fleet. Now these Gogo Vision customers can get instant content updates on their hangars or on FBO equipped with Gogo Cloudport Wi-Fi.
“One of the things we really worked hard for is to do [content updates] absolutely painless for our clients, ”said Krawczyk. “The Cloudport unit turns a hangar into a Gogo Wi-Fi hotspot, which means customers don’t even have to think about their content. It is automatically updated whenever new content is available. ”
To minimize security issues, the Gogo Cloudport hotspot does not provide general Internet access, but customers with dedicated Wi-Fi routers can change the Cloudport transmission frequency to prevent intrusions. In the future, Gogo plans to offer software updates and troubleshooting help through Cloudport devices.
Premium Moving Map
Gogo has partnered with FlightPath3D to provide a comprehensive motion map display with augmented reality on personal devices and in-cab monitors. Additional “basic” motion maps available with all AVANCE systems also offer high-resolution 3D images, multiple views and real-time flight data such as ground speed, altitude and direction.
“Gogo Vision has become an essential part of the flight experience for many of our passengers and operators,” Aguirre said. “Adding a new 3D moving map will provide an interactive experience for the passengers we are excited to offer.”
Premium motion map available with Gogo Vision + and 360 combines high-resolution satellite imagery, virtual reality seating views, cockpit screen and 360-degree view of the aircraft. Pop-up windows provide information on points of interest along the way or at the destination.
“We observed the use of the motion map from a fun standpoint and found that 99 percent of passengers enter the map,” Kraczyk said. “People don’t sit there and watch it, but they definitely want to sign up with it now and then, and having those different views will be appreciated by our customers.”
