Europe resumes vaccination AstraZeneca COVID-19

A dozen European countries including Italy, France and Germany to start using the vaccine again after the European Medicines Agency said it was safe.

WARSAW, Poland Countries across Europe resumed vaccinations with AstraZeneca on Friday, as leaders tried to reassure their populations that it was safe after brief suspicions casting doubt on a vaccine that is essential to ending the pandemic. of the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister of France grabbed the sleeve to make the vaccine and Britain planned for it, as did a number of other senior politicians across the continent where inoculations have stalled repeatedly and some countries are now imposing blockades as infections rise in many vend.

Britain is a notable exception: The outbreak there is receding, and the country has been widely praised for its vaccination campaign, though this week it announced it would also hit by supply shortages. On the contrary, European Union countries have struggled to drop vaccines quickly, and the AstraZeneca break shot by many this week only added to those troubles.

The suspensions came after reports of blood clots in some vaccine recipients, although international health agencies urged governments to move forward with the goal, saying the benefits outweighed the risks. On Thursday, the European Medicines Agency said the vaccine does not increase the overall incidence of blood clots, although it could not rule out a connection with a small number of rare clots.

It is very clear that the revocation of the suspension is a great relief for us because we need to strongly accelerate the vaccination campaign, said Dr. Giovanni Rezza, head of prevention at the Italian Ministry of Health.

Rezza told reporters in Rome that Italy only reluctantly stopped the campaign from a plethora of caution, but had to back it up quickly to make up for the time lost now.

He said Italy had to double the 200,000 vaccinations a day the country had achieved before the suspension to achieve its goal of inoculating 80% of the population by September.

Health experts have expressed concern that although the suspensions were short, they could still undermine confidence in the vaccine at a time when many people are reluctant to make a stroke that developed so quickly. While many EU countries have struggled with such hesitation, its even more concern in developing nations that there may not be any other choice of vaccine. AstraZeneca, which is cheaper and easier to maintain than many rival products, is the main vaccination line in many poorer countries.

Among those concerns, several politicians were shot on Friday, including French Prime Minister Jean Castex; Slovenian President Borut Pahor and Prime Minister Janez Jansa; and a governor of the German state. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also plans to. Britain never suspended the use of AstraZeneca.

Castex, 55, said he grew up because he wanted to show complete confidence in kicks, even though he is not yet qualified under the French rules. Former director of the Pasteur Institute, Patrick Berche, told BFMTV that the move was a very nice gesture.

France resumed the vaccine with some restrictions that seemed to aim to further reduce the risk of possible side effects.

Other countries resuming their use of AstraZeneca films include Bulgaria, a nation of 7 million, where only 355,000 people have been vaccinated with the first dose so far the lowest in the European Union.

But not everyone was so quick to get back to the vaccine. Sweden, Norway and Denmark, which was the first country to pause using AstraZeneca, said they would wait a week before deciding whether to resume. And Finland decided to stop the vaccine for the first time on Friday, saying it would discontinue use for a week while investigating two suspected cases of blood clots.

Although there are concerns that the break may have sown long-term suspicions, some were relieved that the vaccine was available again on Friday.

Marvin Brandl, 28, an emergency assistant, was among a group of healthcare workers who received a shot in the German city of Cologne. He expressed confidence in all vaccines that have been approved by the EU.

Last night when I realized vaccination was possible again, I immediately set an appointment and then I was pleased and thankful I was able to get vaccinated, Brandl said.

Authorities in Berlin said two major vaccination centers were reopening on Friday and that people whose appointments were canceled this week would be able to get the vaccine over the weekend without making a new one.

After some setbacks in the spread of vaccines, EU governments are eager to take over the shots, especially as infections and hospitalizations are rising dramatically in many countries, with many officials saying they are either entering or already are in a third wave.

The rate of infections in Germany is now clearly exponential, said Lars Schaade, vice president of the Robert Koch Institute. Officials have warned that the country could face a return to stricter blockade measures by Easter.

In France, the government withdrew by ordering a harsh blockade on Paris and several other regions, instead announcing a plot of new restrictions despite an increasingly alarming situation in hospitals with an increasing number of patients COVID-19.

In Poland, more people are on respirators than at any time since the onset of the pandemic, and children make up a larger percentage of those hospitalized. Officials blame the rise of a more transmissible mutation first identified in Britain, which is spreading like wildfire in the country and they say the worst has not yet come. The Central European nation is preparing to enter a new nationwide stalemate on Saturday, albeit a less restrictive one than it set a year ago.

Hungary, meanwhile, extended the blockade restrictions for another week as a strong increase broke records every day despite the fact that the country has the second highest level of vaccination in the EU after Malta.

In Bosnia, which is not in the EU, flying infections triggered a blockade that took effect in the capital on Friday. The 3.3 million Balkan nation has not yet started mass vaccination of its citizens and has maintained calm measures and open ski resorts throughout the winter season.