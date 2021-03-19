Finland was the happiest country in the world again last year, despite the influence of Covid-19

In a year when loved ones, jobs and individual freedoms were lost in the pandemic, it would not be surprising if people all over the world would feel the greatest dissatisfaction with their lives.

However, as mental health has declined in many countries, there has been a surprising consistency in how people value their lives in general, according to This year’s World Happiness Report.

The happiest country in the world also remained the same, as Finland topped for the fourth year in a row. Denmark was second and Switzerland third. Iceland and the Netherlands finished in the top five, while the United States ranked 19th on the list.

Finland, a small Scandinavian country with a population of about 5.5 million, has used past victories to advertise tourism and promote its natural beauty.

People enjoy sunny weather in Helsinki, Finland in February. Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva / AFP via Getty Images file

It has performed relatively well during the pandemic compared to other European countries, recording 805 total deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The country has consistently been high on measures of mutual trust that have helped protect lives and livelihoods during the pandemic, the report said.

“For the fourth year in a row, #Finland is the happiest country in the world,” cicerone Finnish Embassy in the United States on Friday. “Our #happiness stems from a balanced daily life, backed by good governance, trust, well-being and equality. The pandemic has not changed this long-term foundation.”

Download NBC News app for news and policies

The annual happiness ranking is based on citizens’ assessments of their lives. The study uses data from Gallup World Poll, which asks respondents to rate their lives as a whole by imagining a scale, with the best possible life for them as 10 and the worst possible as 0.

Passengers at a tram station in Helsinki, Finland, on March 8th. Roni Rekomaa / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

This year’s report specifically examined the relationship between well-being and Covid-19. He also tries to assess how governments around the world have dealt with the coronavirus and explain why some countries may have done better than others.

Reflecting the global nature of the pandemic and the common resilience widely when faced with it, Covid-19 has led to only modest changes in the country’s overall happiness ranking, according to the study, which is a publication of the Nations Sustainable Solutions Network United .

Surprisingly, there has not been, on average, a decline in well-being when measured by people’s own appreciation of their lives, said John Helliwell, a report editor and emitus professor at the University of British Columbia in Canada.

One possible explanation is that people see Covid-19 as a common, external threat that affects everyone, and that this has generated a greater sense of solidarity and empathy, he added.

While human life satisfaction may not have been dramatically affected by Covid-19, emotions and mental health changed during the first year of the pandemic. The report this year paid more attention than usual to specific daily emotions in order to trace the impact of the pandemic on various aspects of life.

A couple embracing each other as they exited a subway station with passengers during rush hour in Beijing, in 2020. File Andy Wong / AP

The study found, for example, that there was an increase of approximately 10 percent in the number of people who said they were worried or sad the day before.

He also estimated that there had been a large and immediate decline in mental health in many countries when the pandemic first struck. Average mental health later improved but did not recover where it had started, he added.

The report noted that being able to work during the pandemic also had a negative impact on well-being, with unemployment accompanied by a 12 percent drop in life satisfaction.

Like everything, the work of researchers was also affected by the pandemic.

Gallup was unable to conduct face-to-face interviews, which were previously used for more than 75 percent of the countries surveyed. The shift in telephone surveys may in some places have changed the group of respondents, the report added.

One question the report struggles with is why there have been such different levels of deaths worldwide. While noting a host of other reasons, trust is identified as an important factor in helping governments protect their populations from the pandemic.

Places where people waited for their lost wallets to be returned by neighbors or foreigners were associated with far fewer deaths, she said.

In East Asia, among other countries, evidence also showed that the well-being of peoples improved when the government acted.

The East Asian experience shows that strict government policies not only control Covid-19 effectively, but also mitigate the negative impact of daily infections on people’s happiness, said Shun Wang, an editor of the report.