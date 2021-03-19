International
Well-known journalists to present the work at the Schuneman Virtual Symposium
Published: 19 March 2021
Journalists who document world-dominated news stories will present their work at this Schuneman Symposium on Photojournalism and New Media on March 30-31.
This year’s symposium will be virtual and will tell stories about America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan and Iraq, the war on drugs in the Philippines, last summer’s protests in front of the White House and COVID-19.
The focus of the 2021 Schuneman Symposium is on covering global crises, said Eddith Dashiell, director of the EW Scripps School of Journalism. We have a diverse group of photojournalists and reporters who will tell their stories of how they reported and documented crises from countries such as Iraq, Manila, France and Afghanistan. We believe that our virtual symposium will provide an opportunity for a global conversation about covering global crises.
Speakers include:
- Independent photojournalist Victor J. Blue, who received a master’s degree in visual communication from Ohio State University and completed assignments from 10 countries while winning seven International Painting of the Year awards.
- Craig Whitlock, national security reporter for the Washington Post, who has reported from more than 60 countries. He is the author of Books of Afghanistan, which will be published as a book in the fall.
- Independent photojournalist Basilio Sepe, whose clients include five international news organizations and whose work has been featured in the National Geographic documentary The Nightcrawlers.
- Independent photojournalist Timothy Myers ACS, who has reported from four continents and whose work has been honored with a Walkley Excellence Award in Journalism. Walkleys honor the best in Australian journalism.
- Freelance film director Marcus Harun, a veteran of 10 newsrooms, who has served as an explosive news screenwriter for most of the MSNBC network anchors. Haruns’s daily work is producing for MSNBC.
- Independent photojournalist Peter Turnley, whose work has been featured on Newsweeks covers 40 times. He has worked in more than 90 countries, produced international exhibitions of his work and published eight books.
After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Schuneman Symposium on Photo Journalism and New Media is back and we could not be happier, said Timothy Goheen, director of the School of Visual Communication. Hope everyone can benefit and sign up for this free event. Speaking of which, a special thanks to both Smitty and Pat Schuneman for once again making this amazing event possible.
The symposium also includes screenings of both films. Nightcrawlers is about Philippine President Rodrigo Dutertes’s fight against drugs estimated to have claimed 20,000 lives. Essential Journalism is about how journalists adapted to cover COVID-19.
This 12th symposium was made possible by a generous gift from Ohio University alumni R. Smith and Patricia Schuneman. Presented by the EW Scripps School of Journalism and the School of Visual Communication.
All programs will be presented through Zoom. Pre-registration is free, available and encouraged. To sign up and learn more about speakers, go to https://www.ohio.edu/scripps-college/journalism/special-programs/schuneman-symposium/schuneman-symposium-2021.
