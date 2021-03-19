Connect with us

As Quad nations the US, Japan, India and Australia are heading to China, World News & Top Stories

One week ago, the Quad nations met at their first leadership summit and came up with promises to work together on vaccines, supply chains and technology.

China was not mentioned, but it is big as a threat and an opportunity for the four US, Japan, India and Australia. How will Quad engage China?

The fourth meeting underscores the Biden administration’s focus on Asia

The volatile start of the first US-China summit at President Joe Biden’s time – Thursday (March 18) afternoon in Anchorage, Alaska – during which top diplomats from both sides lectured to each other in public, will only serve to strengthen the basic rationale of the Framework: China ‘s growing assertiveness.

The Quad March 12 meeting – bringing together the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US – was notable for announcing that it would catalyze the delivery of one billion doses of vaccine to Southeast Asia, combining production, financing , logistical and other strengths that all four countries can use.

Quadratic grouping is seen as a means to neutralize China’s influence


Japan would have a look at the economic impact. PHOTO: AFP

Japan sees the Quad as an extension of democracies to further advance its Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) vision, which has shifted from a narrow maritime focus to a wider area that includes Covid-vaccines. 19 and climate change.

But the apparent convergence of Quad and FOIP objectives rejects a sense that these issues carry national security implications.

The border line with China changes the strategic calculations of New Delhi


India is the only one that has been involved in a military stalemate with China in recent years. PHOTO: AFP

During the last Quad summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the grouping’s agenda as a “force for the global good.”

However, China undoubtedly remains a strong factor for all four members of the group – Australia, India, Japan and the United States.

Supported Quad security partnership addresses Canberra’s concerns


Australia is currently desperate for cement lining and coalitions. PHOTO: FILE ST

The prospect of a strengthened security partnership with the United States, India, and Japan sparked some extremely grand expressions of joy and satisfaction in Australia.

In a triumphant speech to a meeting of MPs from his ruling coalition, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the four-way partnership status – the Framework – was a historic event that sent a message to the region about the merits and value of liberal democracy.

Beijing has concerns about Quad despite publicly dismissing it


Beijing’s strategy in treating the Quad so far has been to label it as trivial. PHOTO: REUTERS

A joint statement from the United States, India, Australia and Japan after their Quad summit last week did not mention China, but Beijing has no illusions that the four do not have their intentions to keep it under control.

In a statement just hours before the Quad nations held their first leaders’ meeting on March 12, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman warned that countries should not “target or harm the interests of a third party” and should not to “Follow Exclusive Blocks” |

No EU consensus on access to staffing


No consensus is emerging in European capitals on how Europe should interact with Quad. PHOTO: AFP

The first summit of the leaders of the so-called Framework – Australia, India, Japan and the United States – was closely watched by European governments.

But while European decision-makers are encouraged by the Biden administration’s multifaceted approach to Asian security issues, no capitals are emerging in European capitals about how Europe should interact with Quad.

Vaccine production capacity in India spurred on the new Quad initiative


India’s pharmaceutical capacity is at the heart of a Quad initiative to deliver one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of next year.

Officials from four Quad members – Australia, India, Japan and the United States – are now working on the details of the so-called Quad Vaccine Partnership, which could cover the vaccination of almost everyone in Asia except those in the top two. its population. countries – China and India.

The Promise of a Framework for Peace … and Conflict


A picture of the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Framework) during a virtual meeting in Tokyo on March 12, 2021. PHOTO: AFP

It is highly significant that the leaders of Japan, the United States, Australia, and India, who share values ​​such as democracy and the rule of law, have agreed to address various issues facing the world.

At the first summit talks held between the four countries, their leaders confirmed that they would promote the distribution of coronavirus vaccines in developing countries. They also agreed to co-operate in the field of maritime security, towards the realization of a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.

