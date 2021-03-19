The Pope raises the National Sanctuary of Ireland to international status

DUBLIN (CNS) – Pope Francis has elevated the National Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock to the status of an International Sanctuary of Eucharistic and Marian Piety.

In a message sent by the Vatican via video link on March 19, the feast of St. Joseph, Pope Francis described it as an “important moment in the life of the shrine” and “a great responsibility”.

With all churches in Ireland closed to public worship under the Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions, the pope’s message was broadcast in an Empty Chapel of the Knock Shrine, where Mass was greeted by Archbishop Michael Neary of Tuam and the Rector of Knock , At Richard Gibbons. The Mass was broadcast live.

Speaking in Italian, Pope Francis said the designation would always mean “open arms, as a welcome sign to any pilgrim who can arrive from any part of the world, asking for nothing in return but only recognizing him as a brother or sister who wants to share the same experience of fraternal prayer. “

Paying tribute to the Irish faithful, he said: “You have been a missionary people. We can not forget how many priests left their homeland to become missionaries of the Gospel. Nor can we forget the many lay people who emigrated to distant lands but still retained their devotion to Our Lady. “

The performance at Knock took place on August 21, 1879, when Mary, St. Joseph, and St. John the Evangelist appeared in the southern garden of Knock Parish Church. The silent show was witnessed by 15 people, ranging from young children to the elderly.

St. John Paul II visited Knock in 1979, the centenary of the show, as part of his apostolic pilgrimage to Ireland.

Pope Francis, who visited the temple in 2018 during the World Family Meeting, said the message coming from Knock is that of “the great value of silence for our faith.”

“This is this silence in the face of mystery, which does not mean giving up understanding, but understanding while being helped and supported by the love of Jesus, who offered himself to all of us as the Lamb sacrificed for the salvation of mankind.”

Welcoming Pope Francis’ special homage to Knock, Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, Northern Ireland – Ireland’s primary headquarters – said the Irish church “has always known that Knock is a very special place”.

In a video message, Archbishop Martin said, “I am particularly pleased that Pope Francis made this announcement coinciding with the start of Family Year, because Knock is very much a family place.

“Many families, like my family, visit there at different times of the year in order to find some peace and comfort and really find some hope in difficult days, just as Our Lady came to Knock in 1879 to bring hope to people in a time of anxiety ”in the post-famine Irish era.

Responding to the pope’s message, Archbishop Neary, who as Archbishop of Tuam is in charge of the shrine, said: “This is an important event and it is more appropriate for it to be proclaimed and celebrated on the feast of St. Joseph in the Year of St. Joseph “, because the saint appeared in the performances.

He prayed that pilgrims coming to Knock, holding their crosses, “would deeply experience the nearness of the Lord, the gentleness of the Virgin Mary, and the company of the saints,” in order to be encouraged and enabled to return home with a faith more powerful, with hope in their hearts and a more ardent love for God and neighbor.

Father Gibbons told the Catholic News Service, “Since the show, Knock Shrine has been a place of hope and comfort and consolation for people. The completely unique nature of the show scene is something that has fascinated and inspired people to “This is a milestone for Ireland’s Eucharistic and Marian National Sanctuary.”