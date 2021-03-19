International
Summary of NB COVID-19: 15 stable information likely to stay with the Atlantic bubble
New Brunswickersshouldsoon will meet with friends and family from Canada’s other Atlantic provinces, but the health minister says that does not mean expanding the number of close contacts people may have.
Asked if the Atlantic bubble would result in the extension of the “stable 15” provincial rule for people living in areas in the yellow phase, Dorothy Shephard said her government is unlikely to do so.
“I do not think we will be encouraging [household bubbles]to be much bigger, “Shephard said, speaking to reporters Friday.
“And of course we want to discourage the masses, you know, the mass rallies, because now we’re trying to vaccinate the population.”
On Thursday the four Atlantic prime ministers jointly announced that an unrestricted travel bubble would be allowed in all four provinces from April 19, as long as COVID-19 case numbers remain low in the region and contain explosions.
Shephard stressed the province’s plan to provide at least one dose of vaccine for every New Brunswicker adult by the end of June, adding that “an incredible amount of liberties” will follow.
“So I think what we’re asking people for now is patience, let ‘s keep it stable15, let’ s keep the family level with that 15 stable.”
High school teachers, some students to vaccinate early
Education Minister Dominic Cardyan announced on Friday his plan to return high school students back to classes five days a week from April 12th.
This date, he said, is the primary purpose of vaccinating high school teachers as well as students 16 or older with complex medical conditions then.
Shephardsaid that the spread of vaccines in the province is going well, adding that 6.4 per cent of the population has received shots.
As of Thursday, all over the age of 80, regulated health professionals like dentists, physiotherapists and optometrists who have close contact with patients and people with complex medical conditions became qualified to receive the vaccines.
Shephard said 218 pharmacists across the province should now be ready to administer shots for people 80 and older, along with other groups listed in current phase.
“We have become allied health professionals who are now becoming, we have educators who were notified today that they could book their appointments,” she said. “So it will move fast.”
2 new cases are reported
New Brunswick Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Friday.
One Oneisan individual aged 60 to 69 in Zone 4, Edmundston region and the other is someone 40 to 49 in Zone 6, Bathurst region, Public Health said in a press release.
Both cases are under investigation and are self-isolating, according to the announcement.
There are currently 48 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, and one patient is in the hospital. The number of tests done yesterday was 716, for a total of 243,732 tests performed so far in the pandemic.
Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 1,486 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with 30 deaths. As of Thursday, two people have recovered for a total of 1,407 recoveries.
What to do if you have a symptom
People worried that they may have COVID-19 symptoms maytake an online self-assessment test.
Public Health says the symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:
- A fever above 38 C.
- A new cough or worsening of chronic cough.
- Sore throat.
- Liquid nose.
- Headache.
- New onset of fatigue, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.
- Difficulty breathing.
- In children, symptoms also included purple marks on the toes and feet.
People with one of those symptoms should:
- Stay home.
- Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
- Describe the symptoms and history of travel.
- Follow the instructions.
