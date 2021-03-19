



HOPKINS, Min. – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of Things (“IoT”) Internet Business Products, Services and Solutions for Critical Business and Mission, announced today that it has entered into an amended and restated loan agreement with BMO Harris Bank NA as administrative agent and collateral agent. The new structure provides Digi with an old secured credit facility consisting of a $ 200 million revolving credit facility with an option to increase the facility size by an additional $ 75 million. It replaces the existing credit structure that included a $ 48 million loan balance and a $ 100 million revolving secured loan. We are excited about the greater flexibility provided by our bank group and this new loan agreement, said Jamie Loch, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasury. By turning our Term A debt into a revolver we gain greater flexibility. And expanding our borrowing capacity can help Digi accelerate our growth plans, both organically and inorganically. Depending on the terms of the facility, Digi may use working capital borrowings, capital expenditures, limited payments, acquisitions and other general corporate purposes. The parties to the agreement include BMO Capital Markets Corp., as the joint lead regulator and sole book smuggler, Silicon Valley Bank, as the lead joint regulator and union agent, and US Bank and Citizens Bank as the lender. The price and interest of the amended and renewed loan agreement are in line with the previous loan agreement. The terms of the amended and renewed loan agreement can be found in a current report on Form 8-K in the SEC dossier, as well as under the Investors section of our website www.digi.com. About Digi International Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our clients create next-generation related products and deploy and manage critical communication infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we have helped our customers connect over 100 million things and grow. For more information, visit the Digi website at www.digi.com, or call 8779123444 (US) or 9529123444 (International).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos