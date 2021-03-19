50% quota limit is not justified: Maha in SC in Mumbai | Mumbai News





New Delhi: Pressing for the removal of the 50% booking limit, the Maharashtra government, while justifying its decision to book the Maratha, told the Supreme Court that the number of socially and educationally backward people has increased with the passage of years and there is an urgent need to increase quotas for raising them.

Referring to the decision of the rooftop courts to decriminalize homosexuality, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Maharashtra, fought before a five-judge court that the law could not be static and it should evolve with the passage of time. and according to the needs of society, the culmination courts of the 1992 quota limit decision should be reviewed by an 11-judge court.

The bench, made up of Judges Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat, is examining the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra law that gives reservations to the Maratha community by crossing the 50% threshold. Rohatgi claimed that the Constitution did not prescribe any reservation restrictions and left it to the government to decide and the court should have refrained from setting the limit.

I’m not saying the Indra Sawhney verdict was completely wrong and he should be thrown in the trash. But 30 years have passed since the announcement of the decision and many things have changed. The backlog has increased, the population has increased. Over time, periodic review is needed. Earlier there was no concept of transgender, but the court has now recognized him. The law, which was previously considered reasonable, becomes unreasonable with the change in society’s thinking, Rohatgi said, as he asked the court to refer the matter to a larger jewel for a holistic view.

He said the nine judges who were part of Indra Sawhney’s decision were not unanimous in adjusting the cap and even then the courts had not spoken in the same voice on the issue. For 70 years, we have not achieved anywhere near our ideal goal. We have not achieved the goal set by the creators of the Constitution. That is why the Constitution was amended many times including the 103rd amendment to provide reserves for the economically weaker sectors, he said.

The state government had drafted the law on November 30, 2018 giving a 16% quota for Marathas in government affairs and admission to educational institutions. While defending the law, the Bombay High Court on June 27 last year directed the government to reduce it to 12% for education and 13% for jobs as recommended by a backward-appointed state-appointed commission headed by former judge of HC MB Gaikwad.

Challenging the HC order, the applicants alleged that HC misread the SC judgments to conclude that there is no strict ceiling limit with 50% reservation as set out in the 1992 Indra Sawhney case.

The main board of a group of applicants challenging the validity of the Maratha quota is that it received the overall reservation beyond the 50% quota limit set by the SC. They argued that the 50% ceiling set by the Supreme Court must be respected and cannot be broken. They claimed that the state government had passed the SEBC Act under political pressure, completely disregarding the constitutional principles of equality and the rule of law.

