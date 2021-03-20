BioNTech “turning every stone” to increase production of Covid-19 vaccines, says co-founder





Pfizer / BioNTechcoronavirus vaccine manufacturers are turning every stone to increase production capacity as Europe continues to suffer from a deficit in vaccine supply. In an exclusive interview with CNN, co-founder of BioNTech and chief medical officer Zlem Trecisaid the company is constantly re-evaluating how the target we have already set may even be overestimated. Despite certain limitations such as the fact that they cannot train people very quickly the company is focusing on finding partners who can compliment parts of this fairly large vaccine supply network. The company is also being kept busy by the ongoing need to test the viability of their vaccine against new variants of the virus. Based on their analysis, the current vaccine has been found to be effective against the first variant discovered in the UK and the first variant discovered in South Africa, reviewing that the main advantage of the enterprise is to ascertain which variant is of concern true. A large portion of the resources are directed to prepare for tomorrow in the event that such a variant of concern occurs: the processes by which we can adapt to a new, Treciadded variant. The company uses its fast and adaptable mRNA platform to exchange the old sequence with that of the new variant according to Treci. Clinical projects of projects through which the company discusses in advance with regulators the transition to sequence, are also being decided. Although the new variants are something BioNTech should take “seriously”, Treci told CNN that there is currently no reason to be afraid. Trecialso spoke about how a gender balanced team is one of the key success factors in BioNTechs work, in particular enhancing the company’s problem-solving skills. As scientists we are specially used because we have always worked on technological innovations we are used to solve problems and unknowns in real time. And that was a force that helped us along the way. The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine has garnered worldwide praise for its high effectiveness, with a peer-reviewed study in Israel showing a 94% effectiveness rate in preventing asymptomatic Covid-19. Last week,Pfizer and BioNTech reported that real-world evidence from the Israeli Ministry of Health shows that two weeks after the second dose of the vaccine, its effectiveness was at least 97% in preventing symptomatic illness, hospitalization and death. The analysis also found that the effectiveness of the vaccine was 94% in the asymptomatic prevention of Covid-19, where infections show no symptoms. “When we started our development last January, our goal was to make a difference for people around the world and help end this pandemic,” said Dr. Ugur Sahin, co-founder and CEO of BioNTech. “A year after the WHO declared a pandemic, we now see that we are on the right track to meeting our goals.” Watch the exclusive CNN interview:

