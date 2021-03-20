The Hillsboro Aero Academy maintains the rotation of the rotators

At the Hillsboro Aero Academy in Troutdale, Oregon, rotorcraft training continues even though student numbers and flight hours dropped during the pandemic. “The travel ban hit us hard,” said Jared Friend, general manager of Troutdale’s location.

Although the Hillsboro Aero was relocated to its current building at Troutdale Airport in 2008, it was only in 2019 that the facility underwent helicopter-only training. Hillsboro Aero operates combined fixed-wing and helicopter training facilities in Redmond, Oregon and North Las Vegas, Nevada, and until its launch in 2019, its Hillsboro, Oregon facility also provided training in both. The annual flight hours for the entire company were about 64,500 during 2020. “We received a blow of about 25 percent in flight hours. [in 2020], ”Said the friend.

Traffic in Hillsboro was becoming too busy for effective helicopter training, however, so the company decided to relocate all of its helicopter training activities to the Portland area in Troutdale, where air intake is much faster and proximity to spaces open is better.

About 90 percent of Hillsboro Aero students are ab initio, with the rest already coming in experienced or passing by fixed-wing helicopters. Until the pandemic, many of the academy students – both fixed-wing and helicopter – were from China, but Covid stopped their ability to travel to the US Hillsboro Aero also hosts students from Europe, and their ranks also thinned during the pandemic , but European students have begun to return.

Most students starting from scratch experience can be trained to become a helicopter flight instructor in about 18 months, flying once a day for six days a week. Some dedicated students can complete the course within a year. In addition to normal certifications and assessments, the Hillsboro Aero also offers training for mountain flights and outsourcing. The fleet includes 18 Robinson R22s and one R44 as well as two Frasca TruFlite helicopter simulators.

A key part of the Hillsboro Aero safety program is helping young pilots understand not only how to assess risk but also how to do that assessment in practice in real life conditions. Easily easy to say on the ground, if something happens, I will go back or sit down. But in the reality of subtly worsening weather and pressure to get to the destination, some pilots can push their fate beyond their skill levels.

Hillsboro Aero subscribes to HAI Land and Live. From day one, according to Friend, instructors introduce students to the concept of taking advantage of the helicopter’s inherent capabilities to land safely away from the destination instead of trying to accomplish the mission in marginal conditions.

But to say that you will do it is no guarantee that in the pressure of the moment, that is what you will do. Consequently, the Hillsboro Aero teaches students the concept of the point of descent along the way (EDP), which Miku taught in a course “flying in meteorological conditions of the instrument inadvertently”.

Before leaving, the student must specify his or her specific EDP, and this may vary depending on the pilot’s experience.

For example, a relatively low-time student might create an EDP that says, “If I have to reduce the speed by five or more knots twice,” (due to worsening weather), then I will either sit down or will be back.” Another example is that if the pilot finds himself lowering the crew twice or more and, due to lower power output, dropping 200 meters below the planned flight altitude, then he would turn or land .

“It’s all about recognizing these decision points,” Friend explained. “Every student makes that commitment before getting on the helicopter.” Since the student helped determine the EDP they are happy with, it becomes a personal constraint.

“So often we play the ‘I can get there,'” he said. “You continue to convince yourself to move forward. If you do not have a discount point along the way, push it a little further. ”

That the EDP concept works is clear in that the Hillsboro Aero pilots choose the safest result and land their helicopters in areas far from the destination. “No problem,” Friend said.

When these students enter the wider world of aviation and start flying with clients, they have to deal with the insidious issue of passenger pressure. The friend was flying a news helicopter and was given wise advice by another news pilot, which he has been following ever since. The advice is that every story is the most important story, but in fact, tomorrow’s story will become another important story with all the escort pressure on the pilot to take risks to capture the video. “There’s a lot of pressure to go fly and get shooting,” he said. Clients need to understand the severity of the situation if they put pressure on pilots. “Then the accidents start,” he said.