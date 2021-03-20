Trent University, Fleming College receive incentive for COVID-19 costs





Trent University is receiving $ 6.5 million and Fleming College is receiving $ 6 million from new funding announced Friday by the Ontario government to help post-secondary institutions cope with the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic began a year ago, Trent and Fleming have struggled to continue offering classes, mostly moving online, while suffering loss of student enrollment and tuition fees. The province announced a total of $ 106.4 million in targeted funding for specific institutions like Trent and Fleming that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. “Colleges and universities are essential to the recovery of Ontario as a major source of research and job creation in our local communities,” said Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith. Trent University issued a statement expressing appreciation for the support received from the Ontario government. “Thanks to this funding, the university will be able to have a fully balanced budget for 2020-21,” the statement read. “Trent has incurred significant additional costs by optimizing our campuses for safety, multi-access learning and living life this year.” The funding will help reduce costs such as student support related to COVID and the costs incurred in providing personal lessons for some of the more practical areas, such as nursing, according to the statement. Trent University had projected a deficit of $ 4.1 million and $ 8.2 million due to additional COVID-19 expenditures of $ 5 million and tuition losses of $ 1 million (tuition rates are frozen at 2019 levels). Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano said the funding will provide immediate and targeted support to institutions hit after the secondary. “(They) are most affected by the reduction in tuition and auxiliary income and have incurred expenses related to online learning, personal protective equipment and extended cleaning,” Romano said. “Institutions can also use the funds in 2020-21 to offset COVID-19 expenditures related to student financial support and human resources.” Romano said post-secondary institutions continue to be alive and in good financial health. “However, COVID-19 has affected some institutions more severely than others,” he said. “That is why we are providing targeted support to the most affected institutions.” Fleming College officials were not available for comment Friday. Universities alone were asking the government to help close a $ 500 million gap, and Friday’s announcement provided $ 44 million. The Ontario University Council (COU) estimates that its 21 members spent or lost $ 1 billion during the pandemic, but found $ 500 million in one-time savings. She said there was “an urgent need for cost recovery across the sector”. Loading … Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading … COU President Steve Orsini said “while this targeted and time-limited investment will help address some urgent and immediate costs, it does not address the sector’s significant long-term financial needs.” – with files by Kristin Rushowy. Toronto Star







