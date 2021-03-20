International Institute recognizes FIU chemist for his combustion research | FIU News





FIU chemist Alexander Mebel was recently selected as a member of the Combustion Institute. A theorist, Mebel uses quantum mechanics and quantum chemistry to help develop more efficient combustion processes. By changing simple inputs to computer simulations, Mebel can help predict how fuels will burn and what pollutants they can produce without having to execute costly experiments. He is widely known as an expert in the field and is probably best known for calculating how much energy and what particular products are produced during the progression of a chemical reaction depending on reaction conditions, such as temperature and pressure. “Since I chose to explore important responses with immediate and central interest to the burn, it made an impact in the area,” Mebel said. For these important contributions to quantum mechanical calculations of the potential energy surfaces of complex reaction systems, the Combustion Institute chose him as a friend of 2021. Founded in 1954, the Combustion Institute is an international organization that promotes and disseminates research activities in all areas of combustion science and technology. Mebel research covers the range from combustion reactions that occur here on Earth to those that occur somewhere else in the solar system. On Titan, a Saturn moon, Mebel studied how polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAHs, form in such a cold environment. In general, combustion scientists want to avoid the formation of PAHs because they are pollutants. Most of his work at PAH is funded primarily by US Department of Energy grants. Since joining the FIU in 2003, its grants have been renewed six times. Despite the recent proliferation of electric vehicles and other technologies aimed at reducing the need for fossil fuel energy, Mebel said there is a bright future for combustion. The cleanest combustion of all, Mebel said, uses hydrogen for fuel and produces water as exhaust. “Water is not a greenhouse gas and burning hydrogen does not produce carbon emissions,” he said. “But there are many technological difficulties to overcome before hydrogen gas is stored efficiently enough to become valuable.” Thinking back to the beginning of his career as a Ph.D. student in Russia, Mebel had designs to receive such ratings. “I was just interested in science because doing science and research is always fun,” Mebel said. Creatively creative. Rewarding rewards for feeling like you’ve solved a problem and feeling good about it – especially if the problem has to do with something as important as cleaning up our environment or a discovery about chemistry in the universe. ”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos