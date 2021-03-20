First Night Forever Flight Departs from Srinagar To Delhi





The flight departed from Srinagar on Friday at 7:15 pm (Representative) Srinagar: The first ever overnight flight departed for Delhi from Srinagar International Airport on Friday, officials said. The first night flight from Srinagar was operated by GoAir and it took off from the airport at 7.15pm to New Delhi, they added. The Secretary General of Industries and Trade, Ranjan Prakash Thakur, who was present at the occasion, greeted the flight crew and other ground personnel, officials said. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Thakur said the launch of night flight operations from Srinagar marks the dawn of a new era as it will improve air links with Jammu and Kashmir. He said that this important development will boost the tourism sector in the territory of the Union as it will increase the footprint of tourists in the region. The Secretary-General said that with this development, the long-awaited demand of tour operators has been met and this will substantially help the economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir as the tourism sector forms the core of the economy here. With the launch of night-flight operations, the summer schedule will see a significant increase in the number of flights to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)

