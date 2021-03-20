The new Pentagon No. 2 warns of China’s “aggressive” actions that pose a threat to the global order





Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, in her first public remarks since being sworn in, called Chinas an increasingly capable military, saying her aggressive actions posed a threat to regional peace, stability in the Pacific and the international order. based on rules. In a virtual speech to National War College students on Friday, Hicks said the Department of Defense under President Joe Biden would focus on ensuring the U.S. military was able to meet the challenge represented by China. The United States will have to demonstrate the will and ability to reliably prevent PRC aggression, Hicks said, and meeting the challenge posed by China would also require the removal of weapons programs that were no longer relevant to reality. new strategic. Her portrayal of China echoed comments from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during a tried-and-true exchange with their Chinese counterparts late Thursday in Alaska. Beijing has demonstrated increased military capability and a willingness to take risks and adopted a more restrictive and aggressive approach to the Indo-Pacific region, Hicks said, noting that China had escalated tensions with its numerous neighbors by 2020. The concern is not new. Since 1997, the Pentagon strategy papers had predicted that the United States could face a strategic challenge from China by 2015, Hicks said. This race was not predetermined or inevitable, but it was certainly predictable, she said. Hicks said America’s global network of alliances and partnerships was a significant strategic advantage for the United States and that opponents were seeking to weaken those ties. The ability of the United States to pursue common economic and security goals with other nations is the foundation of our success, which is why rivals are actively trying to undermine trust in us, she said.

