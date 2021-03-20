Almost 7% of vaccine doses go to waste in Noida, Ghaziabad | Noida News





Noida / Ghaziabad: Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad have reported that almost 7% of the vaccine doses they have received so far have gone to waste.

Officials, however, claimed that after inoculation for healthcare workers and the front line, the loss was reduced with better vaccine management in the third phase of the machine.

Noida has received nearly 1.35 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine so far, of which about 7% have been lost. We have taken 1,17,220 doses of Covishield so far. Of this, 7% have been misused. We also have 18,000 doses of Covaxin. That way, the loss is nearly 8%, said Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district immunization officer in charge of Covid vaccination in GB Nagar.

The total vaccine loss in Ghaziabad is about 6.5%, according to official data. Nearly 1.3 Covishield lava and 21,000 doses of Covaxin have been delivered to the district so far.

One of the main reasons for the high consumption of Covaxin in the early rounds was that each vaccine vial contained 20 doses and according to the instructions, once a vaccine vial is opened, the doses should be administered within four hours. Vitality is vital for health workers to coordinate the flow of beneficiaries. Whenever the number of recipients at a center was less than the number of doses available, the vaccines that remained unused from an open vial went bad after four hours. It was during the second phase of vaccination when the loss increased as participation was very low. A large number of Covaxin bottles were wasted. Now, a smaller vial of Covaxin with 10 doses is being used leading to a drop in loss.

In Ghaziabad, officials said the losses in the first and second phases were recorded at around 10% and 16% respectively for Covishield and Covax. In the third phase between March 1 and 5 the loss was 7% for Covishield and over 12% for Covax.

Officials said with better administration of vaccines from both private and government centers, the loss has been reduced. Immunization centers are given clear instructions to open vaccine doses only when an adequate number of recipients are present at the vaccination center.

As a result, the total loss of the Covid vaccine in the district dropped to 6.52% by March 16th. While it is about 4-5% for Covishield, it is about 10% for Covaxin.

According to official figures, the district has received 1,33,910 doses of Covishield and 21,060 Covaxin by March 16th. Of this, 6,980 doses were given to Hindon Air Force Station and 1,000 Baghpat. Of the remaining 1,46,990 doses, 94,310 were used while 52,680 remained with hospitals and the health department. Currently, a majority of 75 government and private medical institutions in Noida are using Covishield.

