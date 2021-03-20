International Happiness Day 2021: Theme, history of the day

International Happiness Day is celebrated every year around the world on March 20 to highlight the importance of happiness in people’s daily lives. The theme of International Happiness Day for this year is Happiness for All, Forever which implies the importance of happiness for people all over the world. Day recognizes happiness as the most important need in every human life and connects it with the general well-being of people. The day also aims to determine the important role that happiness should play in setting public policy objectives as during the day happiness is essentially linked to equitable economic growth which will lead to sustainable development and the overall well-being of all people. .

History of the day

The United Nations began celebrating International Happiness Day in 2013 but a resolution to the same was adopted on July 12, 2012. This resolution was first initiated by Bhutan which stressed the importance of national happiness over national income since the early 1970s. , adopting gross national happiness over gross national product.

World Happiness Report 2021

The 2021 World Happiness Report which was published by the United Nations Sustainable Solutions Network on Friday recognized the tax that the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the overall happiness and well-being of people. In the report, Finland was ranked as the happiest country in the world, for the fourth time in a row. Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland and the Netherlands followed in second, third, fourth and fifth place, respectively. Afghanistan was ranked the least happy nation. India ranked 139 out of 149 countries in the report. In the 2020 report, India was ranked 144th out of 156 countries. Among India’s neighbors, Pakistan ranked 105th, China 84th, Sri Lanka 129th and Bangladesh 101st.

The poll used the Gallup World Survey through which people were asked to vote on three indicators: life ratings, positive emotions and negative emotions. In addition to these, the study also considered and evaluated data on countries’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita and other indicators such as longevity, social support, freedom of choice and perception of corruption.