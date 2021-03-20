International
International Happiness Day 2021: Theme, history of the day
- The United Nations began celebrating International Happiness Day in 2013 but a resolution to the same was adopted on 12 July 2012.
International Happiness Day is celebrated every year around the world on March 20 to highlight the importance of happiness in people’s daily lives. The theme of International Happiness Day for this year is Happiness for All, Forever which implies the importance of happiness for people all over the world. Day recognizes happiness as the most important need in every human life and connects it with the general well-being of people. The day also aims to determine the important role that happiness should play in setting public policy objectives as during the day happiness is essentially linked to equitable economic growth which will lead to sustainable development and the overall well-being of all people. .
History of the day
The United Nations began celebrating International Happiness Day in 2013 but a resolution to the same was adopted on July 12, 2012. This resolution was first initiated by Bhutan which stressed the importance of national happiness over national income since the early 1970s. , adopting gross national happiness over gross national product.
World Happiness Report 2021
The 2021 World Happiness Report which was published by the United Nations Sustainable Solutions Network on Friday recognized the tax that the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the overall happiness and well-being of people. In the report, Finland was ranked as the happiest country in the world, for the fourth time in a row. Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland and the Netherlands followed in second, third, fourth and fifth place, respectively. Afghanistan was ranked the least happy nation. India ranked 139 out of 149 countries in the report. In the 2020 report, India was ranked 144th out of 156 countries. Among India’s neighbors, Pakistan ranked 105th, China 84th, Sri Lanka 129th and Bangladesh 101st.
The poll used the Gallup World Survey through which people were asked to vote on three indicators: life ratings, positive emotions and negative emotions. In addition to these, the study also considered and evaluated data on countries’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita and other indicators such as longevity, social support, freedom of choice and perception of corruption.
SHUT
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]