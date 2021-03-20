Myanmar clothing workers push global brands to denounce coup

NEW YORK – Tin Tin Wei worked 11 hours a day, six days a week sewing jackets at a factory in Myanmar. But she has not sewn a single garment since a coup in February.

Instead, the 26-year-old union organizer has been protesting in the streets and trying to bring international pressure on the newly installed junta.

Its union, the Myanmar Workers’ Federation, and others have staged general strikes to protest the coup and are urging major international brands such as H&M and Mango, which source some of their products in Myanmar, to denounce the takeover. and put more pressure on factories to protect workers from dismissal or harassment or worse arrest and murder for participating in protests.

If we go back to work and work for the system, our future is in the dark and we will lose our labor rights, even our human rights, said Tin Tin Wei, who has been a factory worker. clothing since the age of 13 years.

The response from companies so far has been varied. Only a few have said they will limit their business to Myanmar. Most others have issued statements banning them from doing so, saying that while they denounce the coup, they want to support workers by providing them with jobs.

The Tin Tin Wei Union and the Confederation of Trade Unions in Myanmar have also called for comprehensive international sanctions rather than targeted sanctions that some have decided to overthrow the junta that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government.

As international sanctions were lifted in mid-2010 when Myanmar began shifting toward democracy after decades of military rule and began to set some labor standards, Western brands seeking to diversify their resources withdrew from the country’s free labor force. Extensive sanctions would now hurt that growing clothing industry, which has grown rapidly in recent years before the coronavirus pandemic disrupts orders and eliminates jobs.

Comprehensive sanctions could ruin the livelihoods of more than 600,000 clothing workers, but some union leaders say they would rather see mass layoffs than endure military repression.

I have to make some kind of sacrifice in the short term for a long time for our next generation, “said Tin Tin Wei, who is the sole breadwinner in her family and has received food donations.

The civil disobedience movement, or CDM as it is known, has involved railroad workers, truck drivers, hospitals, bank employees and many others determined to stifle the economy.

The goal is to have no involvement with the junta at all, “said Sein Htay, a migrant labor organizer who returned to Myanmar from Thailand in an email comment. We believe CDM is really working. So we are motivated to we continue “.

But violent crackdowns by Myanmar security forces on protesters, including clothing workers, are escalating. Troops shot and killed at least 38 people Sunday in an industrial suburb of Yangon, an area dominated by garment factories after Chinese-owned factories were set on fire. Tens of thousands of workers and their families were seen fleeing the area in the following days.

The garment industry plays a key role in Myanmar’s economy, particularly the export sector. Approximately one-third of Myanmar’s total trade exports come from textiles and clothing, worth $ 4.59 billion in 2018. That is up from 9%, or $ 900 million, in 2012 as international sanctions were lifted, according to the latest data from European Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar.

Myanmars apparel exports mainly go to the European Union, Japan and South Korea due to favorable trade agreements. The U.S. accounts for 5.5% of Myanmar exports, with clothing, footwear and luggage accounting for the bulk of them, according to clothing trade expert Sheng Lu.

But Myanmar still accounts for a small less than 0.1% of the total resource networks of fashion companies in the US and the European Union. And there are many other alternatives for brands.

Despite this, many are taking a wait-and-see attitude when it comes to any long-term decision. Experts note that it is not easy to relocate products to another location nor is it easy to return to Myanmar once the companies leave. Moreover, some argue that Western enterprises play a role in reducing poverty by giving workers in Myanmar opportunities to earn income while also helping to improve working standards there.

Working conditions in the factory were already poor before the February coup, but workers’ unions had made some interventions and given workers hope. And while the National League for Democracy, the party that collapsed during its rise to power, did not proactively defend unions, it did not persecute or crack them down, says Andrew Tillett-Saks, a former Southeast Asian labor organizer who located in Myanmar.

Asian brands have so far remained calm about the riots. The American Clothing and Shoes Association joined other groups such as the Job Fair Association in condemning the coup while urging members to honor existing financial contracts with factories there.

LL Bean CEO Steve Smith said he was saddened by the situation in Myanmar, which he visited in 2019. Bean uses several factories and suppliers for three product lines.

Smith said there is spare production elsewhere, but it is important not to leave the country.

Other companies have been more powerful in their response. For example, Hennes & Mauritz and the Benetton Group have suspended all new orders from factories in Myanmar.

Although we refrain from taking any immediate action regarding our long-term presence in the country, we at this point have stopped placing new orders with our suppliers, H&M said in a statement. This is due to our concern for the safety of people and an unpredictable situation that limits our ability to act in the country.

The Spanish brand Mango said it will work with its trading partners and unions, globally and locally in Myanmar, to secure any retaliation against any factory workers or union leaders who exercise their civil or trade union rights.

Moe Sandar Myint, president of the Myanmar Garment Workers Federation who staged small strikes on factory floors that were later relocated to the streets, said the brands are not doing enough to help workers. “She wants to see concrete action.”

Nearly 70% of Myanmar’s garment factories are foreign-owned, according to the European Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar, and a good portion of them are Chinese-owned. International brands used by factories do not directly employ workers, often depending on a network of contractors and subcontractors to produce goods for them.

But companies have a huge impact on the industry, “Tillett-Saks said.” They hold all the power over the supplier. “

Tin Tin Wei says the escalating threat from the military is scaring some workers at its factory. Located in the Hlaing Thayar industrial zone, it joined five years ago. Of the 900 workers employed at the factory, 700 initially joined the protests but that number dropped to 500 in early March, she said.

Moe Sandar Myint, who had been hiding and moving from one safe house to another after police raided her home in early February, said she would continue to fight.

I can not allow my generation and my next generation to live through another military leadership, she said. This is unacceptable.

Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok. Associated Press writers Grant Peck in Bangkok and Dave Sharp in Freeport, Maine contributed to the report.