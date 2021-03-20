‘We do not deserve this suffering’: Uighur parents say their children have been sent to state-run orphanages

China is forcibly separating displaced Uighur parents from their children and placing them in orphaned state camps or boarding schools, according to a new report by human rights group Amnesty International.

Parents living in Australia, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey have testified about Amnesty by describing how they are unable to contact or obtain any information about their children, some as young as five.

It is believed that more than one million Uighurs have been arrested in mass detention camps, where China has denied allegations of human rights abuses.

China has also denied allegations of forced sterilization, forced labor and mass rapes of ethnic minority groups.

She has also previously faced reports that she was forcibly separating children and placing them in orphanages while their parents were arrested.

In its new report, Amnesty has spoken to parents who were forced to leave their children with relatives while they were studying or working abroad, shortly before China launched its crackdown on Uighur minorities in 2016.

They are now unable to return to see their children for fear that they too will be imprisoned or subject to an extra-legal punishment.

For some, it is impossible to get information about the whereabouts of their children.

Some parents have also received information in the form of coded words, or photos and videos, from relatives and friends that make them believe their children were taken to “orphaned” state camps or boarding schools, Amnesty says. .

Mihriban Kader and her husband Ablikim Memtini fled Kashgar to Italy in 2016 after being harassed by police and told to hand over their passports.

Their four teenage children were left without any caregivers when the grandmother was interned and the grandfather was questioned and taken to hospital, Amnesty said.

Our other relatives did not dare to take care of my children after what had happened to my parents, said Mr Kader Amnesty.

They were afraid they would be sent to camps, too.

The children were then forced to embark on a grueling 5,000km journey from Kashgar to Shanghai to apply for Italian visas in June 2020.

When they finally arrived at the consulate, they were denied entry and told to head to the Italian embassy in Beijing, but the blocking rules meant they were unable to travel there.

Days later, the children were picked up by police from a hotel in Shanghai and taken to an orphanage and boarding school in Kashgar.

Now my children are in the hands of the Chinese government and I am not sure I will be able to meet them again in my lifetime, Kader said.

The thing that hurts the most is that, for my children, it is as if their parents no longer exist; as if we have passed away and they are orphans.

Parents Omer and Meryam Faruh have also not heard from their children for years.

Forced to leave for Turkey after police searched their passports, they were unable to bring their two children aged five and six because they still did not have their travel documents.

We have not heard the voices of our daughters for the last 1,594 days. My wife and I only cry at night, trying to hide our grief from our other children here with us, said Faruh Amnesty.

Another father, Mamutjan, now living in South Australia, also spoke to Amnesty – detailing his grief at learning only about his wife and the well-being of two young children through encrypted messages and messages from friends.

We did not deserve any of these great sufferings. It’s like losing four or five years of your life just to be a Uighur or to be different from most Chinese, said Mamutyan, who has previously spoken to SBS News about his situation.

Amnesty has urged China to allow children to leave the country and reunite with their parents and close all political re-education camps and release detainees immediately.

The family separation tragedy in Xinjiang exposes the inhumanity of China’s efforts to control and indoctrinate Uighurs and other Muslim ethnic groups in the name of the war on terror, said Alkan Akad, a researcher at Amnesty Internationals China.