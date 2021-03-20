WFS wins Ukraine international contract in Milan





Ukraine International Airlines has awarded Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) an 18 month contract for cargo handling in Milan. Starting April 1, 2021, WFS will handle cargo on board airlines of three Boeing 737 flights per week with further increase in volume for daily flights in June 2021 connecting Milan Malpensa Airport with Kiev. WFS operates the cargo terminal in Milan-Malpensa after investing in a new 8,800-square-foot MT. facility, which opened in late 2018. The building has the capacity to handle 47,000 tons per year and is fully equipped with the latest cargo handling systems, as well as a cool area for temperature-controlled deliveries such as are pharmaceutical products. Compliant with all WFS global stations, it also adheres to the highest standards of safety and security. Recently, WFS has also invested in updating the capacity of temperature-controlled cargo facility terminals to accept ULDs. This is the second win of the WFS contract in Milan in a few months. In December, WFS, the air cargo manager, also announced a new deal with Asiana Airlines to handle its three Boeing 747 cargo flights a week from Italian airport in Seoul. This increased WFS volumes in Malpensa by another 15,000 tonnes per year. Overall, WFS now handles 11 airline clients in Milan, including American Airlines, Air Europe, China Eastern, China Cargo, Air Serbia and BlueAir. Despite the disruption in the aviation market, WFS continues to invest in its capacity and handling services in Milan-Malpensa because this is a very important airport in our global network and we see a strong growth potential both now and in it. the future. We are pleased to welcome Ukrainian International Airlines as a new WFS customer and we still have the capacity to grow further as the market recovers, said WFS Italy Managing Director Massimiliano Introini.

